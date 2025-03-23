Edwards & Phillips Score First Goals, Overagers Shine in 6-4 Regular Season Finale Win over London

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Sweet Caroline rivalry series concludes the 2024-25 regular season for the Erie Otters. Hosting the London Knights on a Sunday afternoon home affair, Erie would look to get back to the winning ways ahead of the post-season run. With a large crowd ready to send off the Otters graduating class of Sam Alfano, Martin Misiak, and Pano Fimis, the Otters would hope to find a spark against their rivals from the Forest City.

The Otters would get to business off the rip on Fan Appreciation Night. Erie would be gifted two power play opportunities in the first two minutes, allowing for brief five-on-three play before an initial cross-checking penalty would be killed off. On five-on-four play, Dylan Edwards (20) would strike first in front of a nearly sold out crowd to put the Otters up 1-0 with 17:10 left to play. Six minutes later, the Otters would go on their first penalty kill of the night. Erie would be able to kill off their first penalty with ease, but it would be a different story in the final seconds of the period, Erie once again on the kill. Less than a minute into the man-advantage and 11 seconds before the end of the period, the London Knights would equalize. William Nicholl (19) would slip the puck past Charlie Burns, sending both teams into the locker rooms with the score tied 1-1.

The second period would commence and both teams would battle hard to break the stalemate. With each team trading blows, it would not be until halfway through the frame that Gabriel Frasca (15) would put the Otters up 2-1. In possession of the lead once again, it would be the new kid on the block Kayden Edwards (1) to add to the Erie lead and earn his first OHL goal in just his fourth game for the Flagship City. In desperate need of a response, London would find one in the form of Noah Read (10), who would cut the lead 3-2 with four minutes left to play. With a tenuous one-goal lead, the Otters would return to the locker room to prepare for the final 20.

The third period would rain goals, with both teams dealing blow after blow to the other to try and pull out the win going into the postseason. William Nicholl (20) would knot the game up at 3-3 at the 6:40 mark. Still looking to control the narrative on home ice, Callum Hughes (12) would create chaos in front of the net to slip the puck past Alexei Medevedev and put the Otters up, once again, 4-3. Just thirty seconds later, William Nicholl (21) would complete the hat trick to knot the game back up 4-4. Joining the club of firsts, Oliver Phillips (1) would put the Otters up 5-4 at the halfway mark. In a storybook ending, it would be the overager Pano Fimis (32) to deal the killing blow with an empty net goal in the final two minutes, completing a Sweet Caroline victory on top of ending the regular season with a 6-4 victory.

Next stop: the 2025 Ontario Hockey League post-season against the Saginaw Spirit. The Erie Otters will hit the road on Thursday, March 27 for game one and Saturday, March 29 for game two. Erie will then return home on Tuesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 3 for games three and four.

