Gens Finish Regular Season with 5-2 Win

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are ending the regular season with a match-up against the Peterborough Petes. The Generals came out with a big 5-2 win recording 41 wins this season.

Tonight we celebrated the Overagers who are finishing their last regular season with the Gens. We honoured Luca D'Amato, Luke Torrance, and Jacob Oster.

Early in the first, both teams were struggling to generate any chances around the nets and relied on both goaltenders to keep the net covered.

Petes Rio Kaiser managed to get the first goal of the night short-handed and his first-ever OHL career goal.

The Gens were down by one, but with two minutes left in the first, Calum Ritchie sent a quick pass over to Matthew Buckley who flew towards the net and tied up the game.

Going into the second, the Gens had to keep the puck on their sticks and fire as many chances at goaltender Zach Bowen.

Three minutes into the second period, Owen Griffin found an open lane and netted his 20th goal of the season.

The rest of the second period was scoreless on both sides, but very chippy, as both teams traded penalties back and forth.

The third period was busy on both ends, as Oster continued to be a brick wall in front of the net, making a total of 33 saves and recording his 100th win overall.

Halfway through the third, Ben Danford shot the puck from the point, as Torrance tipped it in for his 24th of the season and the fourth goal of the game.

In a final effort, Caden Taylor from the Petes got one more goal by making this a 4-2 game, but it was no match for the Gens in the end. Griffin slotted in an empty netter and his third of the game, recording his first hat trick and making it a 5-2 game.

The Generals end the regular season with a 5-2 win and will continue to prepare for round one of the playoffs against the Brampton Steelheads.

The Generals will be at home on Friday, March 28th for the first game of playoffs, catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 pm.

