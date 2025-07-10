Gage Heyes Commits to the University of New Brunswick

July 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, Ontario - Graduating Kingston Frontenacs forward Gage Heyes has announced his commitment to the University of New Brunswick for the 2025/26 season.

Originally drafted by the Frontenacs in the fifth round (85th overall) of the 2020 OHL Draft, the 21-year-old forward from Oshawa, Ont. announced his commitment to the University of New Brunswick Reds men's hockey program on July 10th.

Heyes was a member of the Frontenacs for his entire OHL career, and bled black and gold the entire time. Heyes was a sparkplug and carved a role out for himself as a defensive-minded, energy player in a depth role early on in his career before elevating his game and putting up 47 points in his overage season to ensure he stayed in Kingston for a final chase of the J. Ross Robertson Cup. The 6'0", 172lb. forward finished his OHL career having recorded 84 points (43-41-84) in 221 regular season games. Additionally, Heyes has registered 17 points (6-11-17) in 21 playoff appearances, proving when the chips are down; Heyes can step up and perform in the big moments.

Located in Fredericton, New Brunswick, the University of New Brunswick men's hockey program has won 10 USports Championships, most recently going back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.

The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club would like to congratulate Gage Heyes for what he brought to the Frontenacs organization night in and night out for his entire OHL career. We wish him nothing but the best at the University of New Brunswick and beyond.







