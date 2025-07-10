Goaltender Stepan Shurygin Signs Standard Player Agreement with Saginaw
July 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Thursday that the team has signed its 2nd round CHL Import Draft selection in 2025, goaltender Stepan Shurygin (STEP-ahn SHEW-RIG-in), to a Standard Player Agreement.
From Samara, Russia, Shurygin played the 2024-2025 season in the MHL, Russia's top junior league. He posted a 15-13-11 record with MHK Molot Perm. His 44 appearances were fourth-most in the MHL, and Shurygin finished the season with a 2.74 GAA and .904 SV%.
The Spirit add a 6'4", left-catching goaltender to their roster with the signing of Shurygin. Only three of the 17 goaltenders selected by CHL clubs in this year's import draft were taller.
Shurygin will be the first Russian-born Spirit goaltender since Ivan Prosvetov in 2018-2019. In his only OHL season, Prosvetov re-wrote the goaltending record book in Saginaw with 36 wins, a 2.94 GAA, and .910 SV% with four shutouts.
Before making the step to the MHL, Shurygin played for the Khimik Voskresensk U16, U17, and U18 programs.
Shurygin will be in his second year of NHL Draft Eligibility during the 2025-2026 season in Saginaw and wear jersey number 63.
