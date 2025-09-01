Pre-Season Game Day - September 1 - BFD V. GUE at Ayr

Published on September 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm are in Ayr for a neutral site pre-season game against the Brantford Bulldogs.

Tickets to today's game can be purchased at the North Dumfries Community Complex for $15.00 at the door but are subject to availability. Please note today's game will not be broadcasted or streamed, fan not attending today's game can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Lewandowski

36th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 33 games with the Vaughn Kings U16 AAA last season

Registered 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) through 4 games at the OHL Cup

Who to Watch - Brantford Bulldogs

Caleb Malhotra

8th overall pick of the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Had 26 pointe (8 goals. 18 assists) through 44 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL last season

Has 3 assists through 2 pre-season games

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

