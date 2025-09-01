Pre-Season Game Day - September 1 - BFD V. GUE at Ayr
Published on September 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm are in Ayr for a neutral site pre-season game against the Brantford Bulldogs.
Tickets to today's game can be purchased at the North Dumfries Community Complex for $15.00 at the door but are subject to availability. Please note today's game will not be broadcasted or streamed, fan not attending today's game can follow along on the Guelph Storm X account for all updates, click here to view.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Carter Lewandowski
36th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 33 games with the Vaughn Kings U16 AAA last season
Registered 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) through 4 games at the OHL Cup
Who to Watch - Brantford Bulldogs
Caleb Malhotra
8th overall pick of the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Had 26 pointe (8 goals. 18 assists) through 44 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL last season
Has 3 assists through 2 pre-season games
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2025
- Wolves Enter Timmins Trip with 31 Players - Sudbury Wolves
- Pre-Season Game Day - September 1 - BFD V. GUE at Ayr - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.