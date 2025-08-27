42 Players Included in Main Camp Rosters
Published on August 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
After two very competitive days of rookie camp at the Owen Sound Attack's 2025 training camp at the Shallow Lake & District Community Centre, Attack brass finalized it's main camp rosters that will include 23 forwards, 14 Defensemen and 5 goaltenders. Of these 42 players, 19 moved forward from rookie camp, joining the 23 returning players.
Main camp will kick off on Wednesday morning with some fitness testing in the morning and practices for both teams in the afternoon. Attack training camp will kick back into full gear on Thursday and Friday when the teams will see a full schedule of practices and two scrimmages each day. The schedule can be seen below.
TEAM RED:
Forwards: Jake Crawford, Nick Gilby, Landon Jackman, Ethan Kindree, Alexander Lisi, Pierce Mbuyi, Harry Nansi, Adam Pszeniczny, Jacob Vandeven, Declan Waddick, Masen Wray
Defensemen: Elliot Arnett, Lenny Greenberg, Ronen MacFarlane, James MacGregor, Blake Munnings, Keegan Shirley, Mason Roy
Goaltenders: Dylan Durno, Carter George, Zack Irvin
TEAM WHITE:
Forwards: Colton Ashby, Ben Cormier, Julius Da Silva, Michael Dec, Max Delisle, Tristan Delisle, Easton Mikus, Luca Nardilli, Nicholas Sykora, Alex Taylor, Jacob Therrien, Cole Zurawski
Defensemen: John-Alexander Banks, David Bedkowski, Tavin MacDonald, Chris Paolone, Braedyn Rogers, Gabe Smith, Gavin Yin
Goaltenders: Trenten Bennett, Matthew Korprowski
MAIN CAMP
Wednesday
1:30pm - 2:50pm: Team Red Practice
3pm - 4:20pm: Team White Practice
Thursday
9am - 10:10am: Team Red Practice
10:20am - 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage #1
11:40am - 12:50pm: Team White Practice
3pm - 4:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage #2
Friday
9am - 9:50am: Tam White Practice
10am - 11:10am: Main Camp Scrimmage #3
11:20am - 12:10pm: Team Red Practice
3pm - 4:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage #4
