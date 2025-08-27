42 Players Included in Main Camp Rosters

After two very competitive days of rookie camp at the Owen Sound Attack's 2025 training camp at the Shallow Lake & District Community Centre, Attack brass finalized it's main camp rosters that will include 23 forwards, 14 Defensemen and 5 goaltenders. Of these 42 players, 19 moved forward from rookie camp, joining the 23 returning players.

Main camp will kick off on Wednesday morning with some fitness testing in the morning and practices for both teams in the afternoon. Attack training camp will kick back into full gear on Thursday and Friday when the teams will see a full schedule of practices and two scrimmages each day. The schedule can be seen below.

TEAM RED:

Forwards: Jake Crawford, Nick Gilby, Landon Jackman, Ethan Kindree, Alexander Lisi, Pierce Mbuyi, Harry Nansi, Adam Pszeniczny, Jacob Vandeven, Declan Waddick, Masen Wray

Defensemen: Elliot Arnett, Lenny Greenberg, Ronen MacFarlane, James MacGregor, Blake Munnings, Keegan Shirley, Mason Roy

Goaltenders: Dylan Durno, Carter George, Zack Irvin

TEAM WHITE:

Forwards: Colton Ashby, Ben Cormier, Julius Da Silva, Michael Dec, Max Delisle, Tristan Delisle, Easton Mikus, Luca Nardilli, Nicholas Sykora, Alex Taylor, Jacob Therrien, Cole Zurawski

Defensemen: John-Alexander Banks, David Bedkowski, Tavin MacDonald, Chris Paolone, Braedyn Rogers, Gabe Smith, Gavin Yin

Goaltenders: Trenten Bennett, Matthew Korprowski

MAIN CAMP

Wednesday

1:30pm - 2:50pm: Team Red Practice

3pm - 4:20pm: Team White Practice

Thursday

9am - 10:10am: Team Red Practice

10:20am - 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage #1

11:40am - 12:50pm: Team White Practice

3pm - 4:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage #2

Friday

9am - 9:50am: Tam White Practice

10am - 11:10am: Main Camp Scrimmage #3

11:20am - 12:10pm: Team Red Practice

3pm - 4:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage #4







