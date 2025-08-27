Training Camp 2025 - Day 2

Published on August 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The second day of Training Camp featured another four scrimmages scattered throughout the day.

Game 1: Team Red wins 8-3 over Team Gold

Team Red - Brown (1 G), Jenken (1 G), Tronoski (2 G), Roy (2 G), Carscadden (1 G), Snelgrove (1 G)

Team Gold - Shybinskyi (1 G), Serlin (1 G), Millet (1 G)

Game 2: Team Black wins 4-2 over Team White

Team Black - Miedema (1 G), Stevens (1 G), Brunton (1 G), Matson (1 G)

Team White - Atkinson (1 G), Devlin (1 G),

Game 3: Team Black wins 5-1 over Team Red

Team Black - Soares (1 G), Wycisk (1 G), Mahoney (1 G), Mabey (1 G), Beauchesne (1 G)

Team Red - Brown (1 G)

Game 4: Team Gold wins 6-4 over Team White

Team Gold - Paquette (3 G), Shybinski (2 G), Serlin (1 G)

Team White - Baker (2 G), McFadden (1 G), Teixeira (1 G)

Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below

*Scrimmage times are subject to change*

Wednesday, August 27th

Time Event

9:00am Game 1 - Team White vs. Team Red

11:20am Game 2 - Team Black vs. Team Gold

6:00pm Game 3 TBD

Thursday, August 28th

Time Event

6:00pm Scrimmage

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

