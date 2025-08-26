Niagara IceDogs 2025 Training Camp Schedule Announced

Published on August 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St Catharine's, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs will hold their 2025 Training Camp at the Meridian Centre on Tuesday, August 26th and Wednesday, August 27th, 2025.

Portions of Training Camp will be open to the public, including on-ice sessions on Tuesday and inter-team scrimmages on both Tuesday and Wednesday. To wrap up Training Camp, fans are also welcome to attend our Team Black vs. Team White game to be played on Wednesday at the Meridian Centre.

All games will be free of charge, with the full schedule posted below. Click the official list of Invitees to Niagara IceDogs Training Camp will be shared closer to the date.

Tuesday, August 26th

ON-ICE SESSIONS

9:45a: Doors Open

10:00a-10:50a: Group One Practice

11:00a-11:50a: Group Two Practice

12:00p-12:50p: Group Three Practice

1:00p-1:50p: Group Four Practice

2:00p: Morning on-ice sessions end.

SCRIMMAGES

4:45p: Doors Open

5:00p-6:00p:

Game One - Group One vs. Group Two

6:10p-7:00p:

Game Two - Group Three vs. Group Four

Wednesday, August 27th

SCRIMMAGES

8:45a: Doors Open

9:00a-10:00a: Game Three - Group One vs. Group Four

10:00a-11:00a: Game Four - Group Two vs. Group Three

11:00a: Morning scrimmages end.

BLACK vs. WHITE GAME

4:45p: Doors Open

5:00p-7:00p: Team Black vs. Team White Game

Times are subject to change.

The Niagara IceDogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Since its relocation in 2007, the team has had on and off-ice success, including two Eastern Conference titles and appearances in the OHL Championship Series while remaining active within their community.







