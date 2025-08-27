Training Camp Update: Lines and Times
Published on August 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below
*Scrimmage times are subject to change*
Wednesday, August 27th
Time Event
9:00am Game 1 - Team White vs. Team Red
11:20am Game 2 - Team Black vs. Team Gold
6:00pm Game 3 TBD
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre
Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
