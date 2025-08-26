2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 76.4: Faceoff Violations

Published on August 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Board of Governors has recently approved a series of six playing rule changes for the 2025-26 season. We'll unveil a new one everyday throughout the week.

Rule 76.4 - Faceoff Violations

Previously, on a faceoff following an icing call, the defending centreman would receive a warning for a faceoff violation, and the second infraction committed by the defending centreman would result in a minor penalty. The centreman for the attacking team would be ejected following his first faceoff violation.

Effective for 2025-26, both centremen on a faceoff following an icing will receive a warning following a faceoff violation, and the second violation by that same centreman will result in the offending team being assessed a minor penalty.

On all other faceoff scenarios, either centreman will be ejected from the faceoff circle following an infraction without warning. On a team's third faceoff violation, they will be assessed a minor penalty.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.