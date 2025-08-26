2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 76.4: Faceoff Violations
Published on August 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Board of Governors has recently approved a series of six playing rule changes for the 2025-26 season. We'll unveil a new one everyday throughout the week.
Rule 76.4 - Faceoff Violations
Previously, on a faceoff following an icing call, the defending centreman would receive a warning for a faceoff violation, and the second infraction committed by the defending centreman would result in a minor penalty. The centreman for the attacking team would be ejected following his first faceoff violation.
Effective for 2025-26, both centremen on a faceoff following an icing will receive a warning following a faceoff violation, and the second violation by that same centreman will result in the offending team being assessed a minor penalty.
On all other faceoff scenarios, either centreman will be ejected from the faceoff circle following an infraction without warning. On a team's third faceoff violation, they will be assessed a minor penalty.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Futures Watch: Saginaw Spirit - Saginaw Spirit
- 2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 76.4: Faceoff Violations - OHL
- Niagara IceDogs 2025 Training Camp Schedule Announced - Niagara IceDogs
- FloSports and Ontario Hockey League Enter Landmark Seven-Year Media Partnership - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.