Futures Watch: Saginaw Spirit

Published on August 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







As the 2025-26 OHL season approaches this September, the Saginaw Spirit are looking to build on their (38-27-2-1) record from last year. We spoke with GM Dave Drinkill about the new faces fans should be keeping an eye on as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Class Quote

"As an organization, we are thrilled about the influx of young talent joining our already skilled group with the Spirit this season. Our scouts have done a phenomenal job identifying elite talent on the ice and great young men off the ice. These are players that have the traits and characteristics in their game that we look for that fit our style of play here in Saginaw. I know that our staff will grow their games and do everything we can to help make them impact players in our league and allow them a chance to get closer to their dream of playing at the next level."

- Dave Drinkill

Player Spotlights:

Nikita Klepov - LW

Selected in the first round (35th overall) in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Nikita Klepov spent most of last season with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He posted 31 points (12-19-31) in 59 games during the regular season before adding two more points (1-1-2) in five postseason games. This past month he represented Team USA at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he helped his team to gold. He is committed to Michigan State University for the 2026-27 NCAA season.

"Nikita is an extremely skilled, elusive forward who can make plays in many different ways. He uses his speed and skating to create plays for himself and others. He is the type of player that can break a game open at any point, and we feel he will step right into our league and be impactful for us in Saginaw. His work ethic is strong, and he can beat you in many different ways offensively."

Levi Harper - RD

Selected in the third round (52nd overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Levi Harper was a re-entry in this year's draft as a 2008 birth year. Last season he played with the Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA program where he enjoyed a career year, tallying 44 points (11-33-44) in 55 games to lead their blueline in scoring. This past month he represented Team USA at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he helped his team to gold.

"Levi is a young, dynamic, puck-moving defenseman who can dictate the outcomes he wants by manipulating players he is playing against. He is extremely skilled with the puck on his stick and has the confidence and ability to make a play in small areas. He will be a powerful power play QB for us this season, and I feel our system will allow him to have his game take off to another level."

Ryan Hanrahan - C

Selected in the first round (13th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Ryan Hanrahan finished his final year of minor hockey with 36 points (15-21-36) in 36 games with the Mississauga Reps U16 AAA program.

"Ryan is a player scouts and I gravitated to very early in last year's draft. A smooth-skating player with a high IQ, Ryan is a player we feel will continue to get better and better each day while here in Saginaw, and he is nowhere close to his ceiling as an offensive, creative playmaker. He is very comfortable with the puck on his stick and is always looking to make a play to generate offence, and that's hard to teach."

Drew Roscoe - RD

Selected in the second round (40th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Drew Roscoe is a 6-foot-6 right-shot defenceman who spent last season with the Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA program where he notched 36 points (6-30-36) in 61 regular-season games. He is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2027-28 NCAA season.

"Drew is an elite skater and a gifted two-way defenseman that we coveted last year in the draft. He can play the game any way needed to help his team win. His tall, lanky frame allows him to break up plays and close gaps quickly on oncoming attackers, while he can jump in the rush or walk the offensive line with ease, adding to our offensive game. We are very excited to help build his game and see the player he will become."

2025-26 Saginaw Spirit Signings:

Includes players signed to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement who have played fewer than 10 games in the OHL

PLAYER POSITION HOMETOWN DOB 2024-25 TEAM ACQUIRED

Egor Barabanov C Anaheim, CA 05/16/2006 Madison Capitols July 16, 2025 (FA)

Liam Campbell LW Elginburg, ON 10/22/2008 Chatham Maroons 7th Rd. 2024

Sammy DiBlasi G Saginaw, MI 01/13/2007 Chatham Maroons 9th Rd. 2023

Ryan Hanrahan C Quebec, QC 11/10/2009 Reps Hockey Club U16 AAA 1st Rd. 2025

Levi Harper RD Tampa, FL 10/03/2008 Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA 3rd Rd. 2025

Nikita Klepov LW Deerfield Beach, FL 06/27/2008 Sioux City Musketeers 1st Rd. 2025 (Import)

Candon O'Neill LD Sault Ste. Marie, ON 08/11/2007 Trenton Golden Hawks 12th Rd. 2023

Drew Roscoe RD St. Louis, MO 03/05/2009 Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA 2nd Rd. 2025

Stepan Shurygin G Samara, RUS 08/26/2007 MHK Molot Perm 2nd Rd. 2025 (Import)

Trevor Theuer C Clarkston, MI 02/12/2008 Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 16U AAA 10th Rd. 2024







