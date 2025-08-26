FloSports and Ontario Hockey League Enter Landmark Seven-Year Media Partnership

Austin, TX and Toronto, ON - FloSports has entered into a landmark seven-year media partnership with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), one of North America's most storied and competitive junior hockey leagues beginning with the 2025-26 season. The new agreement establishes FloHockey as the global home for live and on-demand streaming coverage of the OHL's full regular season, postseason, and marquee league events and an essential destination for Canadian hockey.

The addition of the OHL will bring more than 680 OHL games, including regular season matchups, playoff rounds, Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, and the OHL Championship Series for the J. Ross Robertson Cup. In addition, FloHockey will produce original content and invest in a broad social media strategy to further elevate the league and its athletes.

This agreement significantly expands FloHockey's footprint in Canadian junior hockey - a proving ground for the NHL stars of tomorrow - which scored nine first-round picks in last year's NHL draft including the number one pick overall by the New York Islanders, Matthew Schaefer. With existing partnerships across seven of the nine CJHL leagues and now two of the three major CHL circuits - the QMJHL and the OHL - FloHockey cements its position as the essential destination for hockey fans with the most live hockey available on the planet featuring more than 20,000 games scheduled this season.

As part of the deal, the OHL will continue its use of LeagueStat, FloSports' industry-leading stats and data platform. Fans will enjoy real-time integration across live streams, team websites, and mobile apps- ensuring seamless access to in-game stats and updates no matter where they watch.

The partnership includes an official sponsorship designation for FloHockey with the OHL, aligning both brands in a deeper marketing collaboration and elevating hockey content across platforms. Exclusive storytelling will highlight emerging stars, NHL prospects, and the OHL's rich legacy of player development.

"The OHL has long been a pillar of junior hockey in North America, and this partnership is a milestone for our coverage," said Josh Siskin, GM of FloHockey. "Adding the OHL alongside the QMJHL offers fans the most complete junior hockey streaming experience available anywhere. We're proud to invest in growing the game and supporting the next generation of elite talent."

"We're excited about this new partnership and making FloHockey the streaming home of the Ontario Hockey League," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Providing our fans with a first-rate streaming experience across several different platforms is a top priority. Working with Flo and their creative team also presents tremendous content opportunities across our social and digital channels and we're looking forward to telling the league's story together."

FloHockey streams tens of thousands of games annually from the AHL, ECHL, USHL, SPHL, Swedish Hockey League, and top college and junior leagues. Last season, it reached more than 6 million total viewers and over 21 million video views on social media.

FloHockey is available via web, mobile apps (iOS and Android), and streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The FloSports app will be pre-installed on most top-selling Smart TVs in the U.S. and Canada this year, with launches on Samsung, Vizio and LG, making it easier than ever for fans to watch. OHL Season ticket holders will receive a FloHockey subscription discount - more information about the program will be provided in the coming days.

About FloSports

FloSports is a global sports media company committed to spotlighting the sports and athletes traditional media leaves behind. Founded in 2006, the company has become the digital home for die-hard communities in sports - delivering live and on-demand coverage, award-winning original programming, and advanced data solutions to passionate fans worldwide.

Flo's portfolio spans more than 25 sports and includes the leading destinations for devoted audiences, including motorsports, hockey, wrestling, cycling, Jiu-Jitsu, track & field, cheer, a range of NCAA sports, and more.

Through strategic partnerships with NASCAR, USA Wrestling, Varsity Spirit, High Limit Racing, the American Hockey League (AHL), Tour de France, Wanda Diamond League, and 18 NCAA conferences, FloSports streams over 50,000 events annually to a global subscriber base. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.







