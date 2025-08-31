Storm Top Brampton
Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm defend home ice against the Steelheads with a 3-1 pre-season win.
2025 2nd overall pick, Jaakko Wycisk has arrived with a two goal night, while veteran Leo Serlin had the game winning goal. Sophomore netminder Colin Ellsworth stopped 34 of the 35 shots to come his way. The Storm will pay their third of the pre-season on Monday, September 1st in Ayr at the North Dumfries Community Complex to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Tickets will be available at the door but are subject to availability.
Guelph Storm Pre-Season Schedule
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
