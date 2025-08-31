Storm Top Brampton

Published on August 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm defend home ice against the Steelheads with a 3-1 pre-season win.

2025 2nd overall pick, Jaakko Wycisk has arrived with a two goal night, while veteran Leo Serlin had the game winning goal. Sophomore netminder Colin Ellsworth stopped 34 of the 35 shots to come his way. The Storm will pay their third of the pre-season on Monday, September 1st in Ayr at the North Dumfries Community Complex to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Tickets will be available at the door but are subject to availability.

Guelph Storm Pre-Season Schedule

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

