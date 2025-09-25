Investment Planning Counsel Sundays Back for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce that they have once again teamed up with Investment Planning Counsel as the teams Sunday game sponsor. There will be seven Investment Planning Counsel Sunday's this season, including five prior to the Christmas break, and two early in the second half of the season.

For each of these Sunday games, the first 200 kids through the doors will receive a coupon for a free small popcorn courtesy of Investment Planning Counsel. Investment Planning Counsel will be giving away two customized jersey certificates at each game to two randomly selected kids.

The most exciting part of an Investment Planning Counsel Sunday is BACK for 2022-23. Fans can skate with the team following every Sunday game. Anyone wishing to enter the ice surface must be wearing skates and kids are required to have a CSA approved helmet as well. If you don't know how to skate or forget to bring your gear you can simply go to the benches once the players come back on the ice and they will stop by and sign autographs and take pictures. We will also get a big group picture at the end of the skate.

Get your tickets today for one of our Sunday games and get up close with your favourite Attack players. Tickets can be purchased or by calling 519-371-7452 or visiting the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box office in person.

Investment Planning Counsel Sunday Schedule:

Sunday, September 28, 2025 vs. Barrie Colts, 2pm

Sunday, October 4, 2025 vs. Windsor Spitfires, 2pm

Sunday, November 2, 2025 vs. Erie Otters, 2pm

Sunday, November 23, 2025 vs. Flint Firebirds, 2pm

Sunday, November 30, 2025 vs. Kingston Frontenacs, 2pm

Sunday, December 28, 2025 vs. Brantford Bulldogs, 2pm

Sunday, January 18, 2026 vs. Barrie Colts, 2pm







