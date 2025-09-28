Firebirds Drop Home Opener to Niagara, 4-0

Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Niagara IceDogs' Ryerson Edgar battles Flint Firebirds' Matthew Wang

(Flint Firebirds) Niagara IceDogs' Ryerson Edgar battles Flint Firebirds' Matthew Wang(Flint Firebirds)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds dropped their home opener at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday night, falling 4-0 to the Niagara IceDogs. Four different skaters scored for Niagara while overage goaltender Charlie Robertson stopped all 33 shots he faced to record the shutout.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Niagara opened the scoring just shy of five minutes into the first period when Grayson Tiller netted his first goal of the season. He took a snap shot from above the left circle that ticked off the crossbar and bounced in to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, rookie forward Judd Knauft doubled the IceDogs' lead with his first career OHL goal. Ryan Roobroeck carried the puck around the net and fed Knauft for a back door tap in that made the score, 2-0.

Flint had a chance to swing momentum in the second period when Niagara captain and Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He was awarded a penalty shot. Mason Vaccari denied the attempt to keep the Firebirds within two, but Flint was unable to capitalize on an ensuing string of power play chances, as they finished 0-for-3 in the middle frame.

The IceDogs extended their lead with just 14 seconds left in the second when He sped in on a breakaway and buried his first goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Early in the third, Niagara added insurance as Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Czata scored on a breakaway to push the lead to 4-0. That was more than enough support for Robertson, who turned aside every Firebirds chance to secure the shutout victory.

Niagara improved to 3-1-0-0 with the win, while Flint fell to 1-1-0-0 on the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Charlie Robertson earned his first shutout of the season and the fifth of his OHL career with 33 saves...Fenton, Mich. native Judd Knauft's first-period tally was the first goal of his OHL career...Ryan Roobroeck extended his assist streak to three-straight games...Flint outshot Niagara 33-24.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back in action Sunday afternoon when they visit the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.