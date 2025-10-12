Attack Gobble up Another W, 5-3 over Battalion

Published on October 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack kicked off the front half of their Thanksgiving weekend home and home series with the North Bay Battalion on Saturday night and were not hospitable hosts, defeating North Bay 5-3. It was a night of first for both sides with Attack defensemen John Banks and Battalion defensemen Cam Warren both recording their first Ontario Hockey League goals. The Attack also had goals from Cole Zurawski, Jake Crawford, Nicholas Sykora and Noah Nelson, while the trio of Michael Dec, Harry Nansi and Tristan Delisle had two assists each. Delisle's points extend his point streak to 7 games. Also recording goals for the Battalion were Ethan Procyszyn and Ryder Cali, while Mike McIvor made 37 saves in the loss.

The Attack came out firing on all cylinders in the first period putting pressure on the Battalion and limiting their opponents chances. Both goaltenders made some quality saves early on, but it was the Attack power play that broke the goose eggs, when Harry Nansi found John Banks streaking into the Battalion zone fresh off the bench. Banks didn't waste anytime when a path to the net opened up, he fired the puck from the top of the circle, beating McIvor over the glove to make it 1-0 for the Bears and his first Ontario Hockey League goal. The Bears continued to press the Battalion and were once again rewarded, taking advantage of an odd man rush, that saw Cole Zurawski finish off a nifty passing play from Michale Dec to make it 2-0 in the final minute of the period.

The Attack continued their strong play right off the face-off in the second period and the pressure paid off just a minute and half in, when Crawford gained the line and retrieved the puck off the end boards then cycled it back to David Bedkowski at the point, who quickly passed it back down to Harry Nansi on the side board, who found Crawford streaking to the net. Crawford made no mistake lifting the puck over the glove of McIvor, extending the Attack lead to 3-0. The Battalion, not wanting the game to get out of reach responded quickly when Ethan Procyszyn beat Trentn Bennett coming off the side wall over the shoulder. Two minutes later Ryder Cali used quick hands in front of the Attack net to finish off the pass from Parker Vaughan, bringing the Battalion back with in a goal at 3-2. The Attack didn't falter, but instead responded two minutes later when Nicholas Sykora finihsed off a scramble play in front of the Battalion net to make it 4-2 for the Attack heading into the second break.

Both teams battled hard and carefully throughout the third period, with both goaltenders being called upon to make highlight reel type saves in the final frame. The Battalion got back within a goal, while on the power play midway through the period, when Cam Warren buried a shot from the top of the circle beating Bennett for his first OHL goal. That was as close as the Battalion would get as the Attack added an empty netter with just over a minute to go when Tristan Delisle banked the puck off the sideboard past the Battalion players to a chasing Noah Nelson who potted it in the empty cage for his first as an Attack and a 5-3 victory on Saturday night.

The Owen Sound Attack will now head to North Bay for the back half of the home and home Thanksgiving weekend schedule. They will hit the ice at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens at 2pm. The Attack will then return home to take on highway 26 rival the Barrie Colts on Wednesday night at 7pm, as a precursor to OHL Rivalry Week where the Attack play a home and home back-to-back set against their highway 6 rival the Guelph Storm. They will start in Guelph on Friday night at 7:07pm, before returning the Bayshore on Saturday night for a 7pm contest. Saturday night is the Winter clothing drive where the Attack encourages its fans to bring hats, mitts, scarves and other winter clothing to donate. Tickets for all Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online anytime at tickets.attackhockey.com. Can't make the game or looking for a way to follow your team on the road, all games will be carried on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey, can be heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio or followed on the Attack's Struyk Energy Systems Social Media Feeds.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.