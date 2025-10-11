Generals Continue Road Swing in Flint against Firebirds

Oshawa, On. - Fresh off a big win in Sarnia, the Oshawa Generals look to keep it rolling as they head across the border to face the Flint Firebirds.

Last night's 3-1 victory over the Sting saw Jaden Cholette make 37 stops. He is, however, expected to get the night off and Isaac Gravelle is likely to start the second half of the back-to-back.

In the last two wins, the penalty kill has also been key for Oshawa, killing eight of nine penalties and improving to 88.9 percent, good enough for tops in the OHL.

While Brooks Rogowski's game-winner came on the man-advantage, the Generals will still look to get the power play going to help the offense out as it comes in operating at 14.8 percent.

On the other side, Flint comes in with two wins in their first six contests but are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Kitchener Rangers Wednesday night. Alex Kostov, Matthew Wang and rookie Charlie Murata lead the Firebirds in scoring so far.

In their last three visits to Dort Financial Center, the Generals have just one victory and two wins overall against the Firebirds in their last six head-to-head matchups.

Oshawa and Flint split their two games last season with both teams taking convincing wins in front of their respective home fans.

The Generals will still be without Zack Sandhu, who serves the second and final game of his suspension from last weekend.

Puck drop is at 7:00 pm. Watch on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







