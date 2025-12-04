Rangers Play Spoiler in London, Lock It Down with Strong Third Period

London, Ont. - Kitchener held London to just three third period shots on route to defeating the Knights in regulation by a score of 4-3. With the win, Kitchener jump back to the top spot in the Midwest Division.

The Rangers led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play on Tanner Lam's eighth goal of the season. Their lead was doubled early in the middle frame with a power play strike from Cameron Reid. Linus Funck was the Teddy Bear Toss scorer for the Knights responding to Kitchener's second goal less than a minute later. Two more goals by the home side had Kitchener trailing 3-2.

With London on the power play, Jack Pridham put on a strong solo effort bringing the game level at 3-3. Late in the period, Cameron Arquette swiped the puck from behind the London goal, stuffed it by the leg of Aleksei Medvedev to regain the Ranger lead.

With a goal in the game, Cameron Arquette crossed the double-digit goal tally for the first time in his OHL career. Arquette has already surpassed his point total (15) from a season ago with 18 points (10G, 8A) in 27 games.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - LDN 0

9:44 Tanner Lam (8) - Unassisted

Second Period

KIT 2 - LDN 0 - PPG

1:27 Cameron Reid (7) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

KIT 2 - LDN 1

2:21 Linus Funck (3) - Evan Van Gorp

KIT 2 - LDN 2

4:08 Evan Van Gorp (6) - Kaeden Hawkins, Ben Wilmott

KIT 2 - LDN 3

11:57 Kaeden Hawkins (5) - Henry Brzustewicz, Ben Wilmott

KIT 3 - LDN 3 - SHG

12:38 Jack Pridham (14) - Jakub Chromiak, Luca Romano

KIT 4 - LDN 3

17:01 Cameron Arquette (10) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 27 - LDN 24

Power play: KIT 1/4 - LDN 0/1

FO%: KIT 33% - LDN 66%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/24 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The East Avenue Blue return home Friday night to take on the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







