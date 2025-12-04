Rangers Play Spoiler in London, Lock It Down with Strong Third Period
Published on December 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
London, Ont. - Kitchener held London to just three third period shots on route to defeating the Knights in regulation by a score of 4-3. With the win, Kitchener jump back to the top spot in the Midwest Division.
The Rangers led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play on Tanner Lam's eighth goal of the season. Their lead was doubled early in the middle frame with a power play strike from Cameron Reid. Linus Funck was the Teddy Bear Toss scorer for the Knights responding to Kitchener's second goal less than a minute later. Two more goals by the home side had Kitchener trailing 3-2.
With London on the power play, Jack Pridham put on a strong solo effort bringing the game level at 3-3. Late in the period, Cameron Arquette swiped the puck from behind the London goal, stuffed it by the leg of Aleksei Medvedev to regain the Ranger lead.
With a goal in the game, Cameron Arquette crossed the double-digit goal tally for the first time in his OHL career. Arquette has already surpassed his point total (15) from a season ago with 18 points (10G, 8A) in 27 games.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - LDN 0
9:44 Tanner Lam (8) - Unassisted
Second Period
KIT 2 - LDN 0 - PPG
1:27 Cameron Reid (7) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
KIT 2 - LDN 1
2:21 Linus Funck (3) - Evan Van Gorp
KIT 2 - LDN 2
4:08 Evan Van Gorp (6) - Kaeden Hawkins, Ben Wilmott
KIT 2 - LDN 3
11:57 Kaeden Hawkins (5) - Henry Brzustewicz, Ben Wilmott
KIT 3 - LDN 3 - SHG
12:38 Jack Pridham (14) - Jakub Chromiak, Luca Romano
KIT 4 - LDN 3
17:01 Cameron Arquette (10) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 27 - LDN 24
Power play: KIT 1/4 - LDN 0/1
FO%: KIT 33% - LDN 66%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/24 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 23/27 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
The East Avenue Blue return home Friday night to take on the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
