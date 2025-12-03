IceDogs' Grayson Tiller Suspended for Five Games

Published on December 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Niagara IceDogs player Grayson Tiller has been suspended for five games as a result of actions in a regular season game on November 28th at Kitchener. Tiller was assessed a Match Penalty for Kicking 5:30 into the third period.

The OHL Department of Player Safety has ruled that Tiller will be assessed a five-game suspension based off the following rationale:

This is not a hockey play - the use of the skate blade to contact an opponent is a serious violation of the rules of hockey

The Niagara player was not off-balance or falling, video displays that he is in full control of his actions

Video footage of the incident does not display any provocation by the Kitchener player that would incite such an action from the Niagara player

If this action had been directed to an unprotected portion of the opponent's body, the result could have been a significant injury

Strong consideration was given to the fact that this particular player has played 255 regular season games without ever being suspended or assessed a major penalty (outside of fighting majors)

Grayson Tiller is eligible to return to the IceDogs' lineup on Sunday, December 14th when they host the North Bay Battalion.







