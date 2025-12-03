Rangers Hit the Road for Midweek Matchup in London

London, ON - The Blueshirts will head up Highway 401 to face their longtime rivals as they travel to London for a rare Wednesday night matchup. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. at Canada Life Place.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

London sits one point ahead of the Kitchener Rangers in the Western Conference, both with 26 games played. The Knights have taken at least a point in each of the first two meetings this season.

Most recently, the Kitchener Rangers skated to a 3-2 overtime victory over London on October 19th. Kaden Schneider opened the scoring in the first period, while Henry Brzustewicz responded with a lone power-play goal in the second for the Knights. Kaeden Hawkins then put London ahead 2-1, but Cameron Weston tied the game before Jakub Chromiak sealed the win for the Rangers with the game-winner.

The Rangers and the Knights met six times during last year's regular season, and again in the Western Conference Finals during the 2024-25 Playoffs. Kitchener won two of the six regular-season meetings against London, posting a record of 2-4-0-0.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (15-9-2-0)

Despite a 3-2 loss to the Erie Otters on Tuesday, the Rangers remain third in the Midwest Division with 32 points through 26 contests.

Jack Pridham earned second star of the game after scoring Kitchener's first goal, triggering a shower of stuffed toys during the 30th annual Teddy Bear Toss night. Pridham also added another goal later in the game, bringing his season total to 27 points, including 13 goals.

Christian Humphreys collected two assists in the matchup and continues to lead in the team scoring with 31 points, including 21 assists through 24 games.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (15-8-3-0)

The Knights head into the matchup following an 8-5 victory over the Saginaw Spirit on November 29th, a game in which scoring came from all throughout the lineup. Jaxon Cover (7G, 15A) stood out with a three-point performance, recording a goal and two assists. He now sits third on the team with 22 points. Rookie Caleb Mitchell is also having a strong season, ranking second among league rookies (forwards) with 7 points in 19 games.

Alexei Medvedev continues to impress in net, sitting sixth in the league among goaltenders with a .915 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average.

Drafted Knights:

London features six players drafted to the NHL on their roster. Henry Brzustewicz (Los Angeles Kings), Linus Funck (Colorado Avalanche), Aleksei Medvedev (Vancouver Canucks), were drafted in 2025. Sam O'Reilly (TBL via EDM), Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings) and William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday's game against the London Knights will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The East Avenue Blue return home Friday night to take on the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







