Jiricek, Benak & Dravecky All Named to Czechia World Junior Team

Published on December 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Czech Ice Hockey Association announced their entry for the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships, taking place in Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minnesota from December 26th to January 5th, and the Brantford Bulldogs were featured heavily with Adam Jiricek, Adam Benak and Vladimir Dravecky all being named to the team.

Jiricek, from Plzen, is the most experienced of the Bulldogs trio attending. The 16th overall selection by the St. Louis Blues in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft has represented Czechia at each of the U16, U17, U18 & U20 levels, with the 2026 tournament marking his 3rd World Junior Hockey Championship appearance. Jiricek captured bronze in each of his first two attempts as well as holding a silver medal from the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky tournament. Excellent at the 2025 World Juniors, Jiricek led all Czechia defensemen in points with 5 assists through 7 games including a key assist on the game winning goal against Canada to earn his nation bronze. Dynamic through the opening of the 2025-26 OHL season, Jiricek has posted 9 goals & 17 assists for 26 points in 23 games, making him one of only four defensemen in the OHL better than a point-per-game, while skating to a plus-15 rating. Jiricek will be a key part of the leadership group of the 2026 Czechia entry for the tournament and his nations hopes of challenging for gold.

Benak, from Plzen, has a resume much like Jiricek, having represented Czechia at each of the U16, U17, U18 & U20 levels with 2026 marking his first World Junior Hockey Championship.

Benak has already made his presence felt on the international stage, starring at both the 2023 & 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky tournaments earning a pair of silver medals (including one with Adam Jiricek in 2023). With 21 points over 10 games across the two tournaments he broke the previous record of 15 held by Magnus Paajarvi-Svensson and set tournament highs for assists in 2023 with 8 & goals in 2024 with 4. After dominating in the Czech junior ranks, Benak made his Extraliga debut in his 16-year-old season before moving to North America for the 2024-25 season. After being drafted in the 4th round, 102nd overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild and 2nd in the CHL Import Draft by the Brantford Bulldogs, Benak has been a force in the OHL. Sitting 2nd in league scoring behind only teammate Jake O'Brien, Benak has posted 14 goals & 26 assists for 40 points in 24 games. His dynamic offensive ability will make Benak a large part of what should be an explosive Czechia offense in the tournament.

Dravecky, from Trinec, will, like Benak, skate in his first World Junior Hockey Championship in the 2026 edition. Coming off winning a Hlinka-Gretzky silver in 2024, with Benak, Dravecky will be well prepared for the opportunity having already played at elite levels in 4 countries, Czechia, Slovakia, Sweden & Canada. Selected by the Brantford Bulldogs in the 1st round, 50th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Dravecky already brings professional experience, having suited up HC Kosice in Slovakia & Rogle BK in Sweden before arriving in Brantford. In his OHL rookie season, Dravecky has posted 4 goals & 13 assists for 17 points across 26 games while skating to a plus-16. Electrifying with the puck on his stick, Dravecky can make the spectacular look ordinary but his skating and tenacity also make him difficult to play against in his defensive zone.

Adam, Adam & Vladimir are the 4th, 5th & 6th, Bulldogs players to represent Czechia at the World Junior Hockey Championships, following Jan Jenik, Jan Mysak (who captained Czechia in 2021 & 2022) and Tomas Hamara.

The Brantford Bulldogs are extremely proud of Adam Jiricek, Adam Benak & Vladimir Dravecky and wish them every bit of success as they get to represent their nation together in search of the nation's first gold medal since they won back -to-back in 2000 & 2001.







