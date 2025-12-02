The Road Ahead: Teddy Toss Time

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (19-2-4-1) are coming off of an eventful 3-in-3 weekend, where an electric Saturday-night victory over the rival Kitchener Rangers was sandwiched between two tightly-contested losses to the Brampton Steelheads and Oshawa Generals on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The Bulldogs look to get back in the win column and maintain top spot in the OHL with a pair of home games this week, with the ever-exciting Teddy Bear Toss game slated for Saturday afternoon.

Game 1: Wednesday, December 3rd vs Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs open their week with a Wednesday night tilt against their East Division rivals, the Kingston Frontenacs (10-13-2-2). This is the first matchup between these two teams this season.

Storyline to watch:

It's the first of six matchups this season between these two rivals, who had an eventful 2024-25 season series. The Bulldogs took four of the six games last season against the Frontenacs, highlighted by their 10-1 victory on Teddy Bear Toss night last December.

The Bulldogs are also looking to get back in the win column after losing two of their last three games, their first two regulation losses all season. Despite having a two-point lead with two games in hand over the Windsor Spitfires for top spot in the OHL, the Bulldogs will need a strong performance this week to maintain that #1 seed, beginning with the Frontenacs on Wednesday.

Game 2: Saturday, December 6 vs. North Bay Battalion

The Bulldogs close out their week with a second straight home game, this time welcoming the North Bay Battalion (14-11-1-0). Saturday marks the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Storyline to watch:

Brantford will look to build on last year's success against the Battalion, where they took three of four matchups and seven out of eight points.

It's also Teddy Bear Toss night! The annual tradition returns, and the Bulldogs are no strangers to chaos during this game, including having the Teddy Bear Toss goal waved off not once, but twice in back-to-back years.

Will the Bulldogs have their Teddy Toss goal waved off in three straight years? We'll see on Saturday!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.