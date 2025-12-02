Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 24-30

FLINT - The Firebirds entered last week with a record of 17-6-1-0, and riding an OHL-best nine-game winning streak. The first of three games was at home versus the in-state rival SaginawSpirit, with the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup available. The Birds were 4-0-0-0 in the best-of-eight series, and Saginaw had won the Cup in the past three seasons. Nathan Aspinall scored twice and contributed a pair of assists, Jimmy Lombardi netted two, Brady Smith potted his third of the season, and Urban Podrekar assisted on two to reach 50 career assists as Flint won a closely contested tilt, 5-4. Mason Vaccari made 23 saves on 27 shots for his league-leading 14th win as Flint clinched the Cup for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

The action resumed at the Dort Financial Center Saturday, as the Soo Greyhounds were in town for Teddy Bear Toss night. Darels Uljanskis kicked things off with his first OHL goal to bring the stuffed animals flying from the stands. Alex Kostov scored to double the lead, extending his points streak to nine games (9 G, 8 A). The Hounds would score twice, but Jimmy Lombardi's 17th of the campaign held on to be the game-winner, pushing Flint's active win streak to 11 games. Vaccari checked off win number 15 with a 28-save performance between the pipes. For Paul Flache, the win was his 78th behind the Flint bench, making him the all-time winningest coach in franchise history.

In his 150th OHL game, Jimmy Lombardi scored early and rang the iron on a near miss in the eventual shootout, but the Birds' winning streak ended at 11 games in a 4-3 shootout defeat to the Sting on Sunday. Ryland Cunningham lit the lamp with his third of the season, and Kostov kept his points streak alive with an assist. Mason Courville backstopped the club and made 19 saves on 21 shots. He's now helped the Birds earn points in five of nine appearances in his freshman campaign. Flint's points streak continues at 12 games, and their record now sits at 19-6-1-1.

In total, the Birds outshot the opposition 87-79 across the three games this week, and picked up five of the six standings points available. Flint won 84 faceoffs to the opposition's combined 86. The power play scored twice on 12 chances (16.7%), and the penalty kill found success on 10 of 12 (83.3%) shorthanded situations.

ALUMNI TRACKER

In the NHL, recent Flint captain Connor Clattenburg made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers and has now played three games. He scored his first goal in just his second game and picked up a fighting major in game three. Clattenburg logged 11 penalty minutes and delivered 14 hits through his first three contests at the elite level.

Former Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day backstopped the Fort Wayne Komets in two games this week. The club surrendered the first game to the Kalamazoo Wings. Then, on Friday, Fort Wayne hosted the Indy Fuel. Day allowed two goals from his former Firebirds teammate, Sahil Panwar. Another Flint alumni, Jalen Smereck, chipped in three assists for the Komets. Day, Smereck, and Fort Wayne picked up the overtime victory.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall remains atop the leader board for the Firebirds, now with 17 goals and a team-leading 21 assists for 38 total points, which is tied for third-most in the OHL. He's scored the first goal of the game six times this season, which is the most in the league. Lombardi ranks second with 34 points. Lombardi's 18 tallies are tied for third-most in the league, and his five game-winning markers are tied for the most in the league to date. Kostov ranks third on the club with 31 total points, stemming from 16 goals and 15 helpers. He's tied for the third-most power-play tallies in the league with seven. Podrekar's 13 points (3 G, 10 A) lead the defense. Vaccari leads all OHL goaltenders with 15 wins for the season.

COMING UP

The Firebirds have another three-game week ahead, beginning Thursday evening in Peterborough. From there, they'll travel to Kingston on Friday and then to Ottawa on Sunday. Thursday and Friday, the games will start at 7:05 p.m. Sunday's game is a matinee with puck drop set for 3:00 p.m.







