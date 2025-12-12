As One Streak Ends, Frontenacs Look to Start a New One Tonight against Windsor

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Your Kingston Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place tonight with a long awaited boost of confidence, fresh off Wednesday's emphatic 7-3 win over the Oshawa Generals that snapped a nine game winless streak. That victory didn't just provide relief, it injected real energy back into the lineup. But the challenge immediately ramps up, as the Western Conference leading Windsor Spitfires arrive in Kingston riding one of the strongest, most consistent seasons in the league.

Wednesday's offensive outburst was exactly what the Frontenacs needed. The pace was higher, the compete level sharper, and the scoring came from throughout the lineup as four players had three or more points. They'll need that same mentality again tonight, because Windsor is a team that rarely gives opponents room to breathe.

The Spitfires' depth and structure have been the backbone of their success. They transition quickly, defend responsibly, and capitalize on mistakes with ruthless efficiency. For Kingston, that means puck management must be priority number one. Turnovers feed directly into Windsor's game, and limiting them will be essential to keeping the Spitfires from taking control early.

Discipline will also play a major role. Windsor boasts the league's second best power play that can tilt games, and the Frontenacs can't afford to hand over free opportunities. Staying out of the box and making the most of their own chances is going to be key. Solid, composed goaltending will be just as important, especially against a team that pressures relentlessly around the net.

Still, Kingston has reasons to believe. The balanced scoring they showed on Wednesday is exactly the formula they need to match Windsor's depth. Combine that with the energy of a home crowd eager to see the team build on their win from Wednesday night, and the Frontenacs have a legitimate shot at turning one big win into a statement.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

The captain of the Frontenacs helped right the ship on Wednesday night as the Frontenacs snapped their nine game winless streak. Battaglia had a goal and three assists as he led the way in a 7-3 victory. It's his first multi-point outing since November 1st, and the four point night could be just what he needed to break out of the mini-slump.

Windsor - Ethan Belchetz (#61)

The first overall pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection has been enjoying a strong second year in the OHL. Belchetz has entered the conversation surrounding the first overall pick in the NHL Draft due to his goal scoring and elite physical play. The 6'5" power forward can get to the dirty areas and beat you from just about anywhere on the ice.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.