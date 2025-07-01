Nine Spirit Players Attending NHL Development Camps in 2025
July 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - In the aftermath of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, NHL teams welcome their newest prospects into the fold for development camps in their home cities. Nine Spirit players, including 2025 second overall selection Michael Misa, will find themselves in NHL practice jerseys learning the skills from the big clubs this week.
Anaheim Ducks - Lucas Pettersson (2nd round, 35th overall, 2024)
Camp runs June 30 through July 2 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif.
Full Ducks development camp release
Calgary Flames - Zayne Parekh (1st round, 9th overall, 2024)
Camp begins July 2 at WinSport Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, AB.
Full Flames development camp release
Columbus Blue Jackets - Nic Sima (Camp Invite)
Camp runs from July 2 through July 5 at OhioHealth Ice Haus in Columbus, Ohio.
Full Blue Jackets development camp release
Toronto Maple Leafs - Hayden Barch (Camp Invite)
Full Maple Leafs development camp release
Utah Mammoth - Carson Harmer (Camp Invite)
Camp runs from June 29 to July 3 at Park City Ice Arena and Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah.
Full Mammoth development camp release
Winnipeg Jets - Jacob Cloutier (7th round, 220th, 2025)
Camp runs from June 30 to July 4 at hockey for all centre in Winnipeg, Man.
Full Jets development camp release
San Jose Sharks - Michael Misa (1st round, 2nd overall, 2025), Igor Chernyshov (2nd round, 33rd overall, 2024)
Camp runs from July 1 until July 3 at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, Calif.
Full Sharks development camp release
Vancouver Canucks - Xander Velliaris (Camp Invite)
Camp runs from June 30 to July 3 at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC.
