Five Players to Represent Erie Otters at 2025 NHL Development Camps

July 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - With the conclusion of the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft, the unofficial start of the 2025-26 NHL season gets underway. This is evident in the beginning of NHL Development Camps, taking place early in the month of July.

This summer, five Erie Otters have been selected to represent four teams at NHL Development Camps.

Number one overall pick Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders), number 43 overall pick Malcolm Spence (New York Rangers), Carey Terrance (New York Rangers), Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) round out the drafted prospects to appear. Goaltender Noah Erliden (Pittsburgh Penguins) is the lone free agent looking to impress at camp.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke on the importance of Development Camps and taking the next step for these Otters players.

"Our players' attendance at NHL Development Camps signifies their perseverance and commitment to advancing their careers," Brown said. "Such opportunities serve as outstanding chances for acquiring knowledge and promoting continuous development. It is exciting to witness the dedication and labor that culminate in tangible rewards for their efforts."

Matthew Schaefer - New York Islanders

Schaefer highlights the list as he hits the ice for the first time in the blue and orange of the New York Islanders. Selected #1 overall in the NHL Entry Draft Friday, Schaefer looks to impress at the top level. Coming off of a shortened season due to injury, Schaefer was brilliant in the 17 games played, collecting 22 points (7G+15A) and registering a +21. This was enough to earn him the top selection, the first OHL player to go first overall in the NHL Draft since former Otter Connor McDavid in 2015. There is plenty of excitement building on Long Island around Schaefer's first camp with the Islanders.

Malcolm Spence - New York Rangers

Spence is also seizing the opportunity to suit up for his new team after just being drafted. Selected by the New York Rangers #43 overall on day two of the NHL Entry Draft, Spence heads to the "Big Apple" with plenty to prove. Coming off of a terrific year with Erie where he picked up 73 points (32G+41A), Spence is looking to bring his explosiveness to the blue shirts.

Carey Terrance - New York Rangers

Terrance heads to his third NHL Development Camp and first with the Rangers after being acquired by New York from Anaheim in June. Heading toward his over-age season, Terrance looks to make an impression at the next level. This former second round pick served as the Otters Captain last season and though an injury sustained in February ended his season prematurely, he skated in 45 games, collecting 39 points (20G+19A). Terrance looks to show off his speed an leadership as he suits up for his new organization for the first time.

Ty Henry - Chicago Blackhawks

It's development camp number two for Henry as he suits up for the Blackhawks. Selected #163 overall by Chicago in 2024, this blue-liner looks to make strides heading into his 19-year-old season with the Otters. Henry played in 63 games for Erie last season where he picked up 17 points (1G+16A). Potential is the key for Henry and he will look to use this camp as an opportunity to grow as he looks to make an impression on his NHL squad.

Noah Erliden - Pittsburgh Penguins (FA)

The Otters netminder from a season ago heads to his first NHL Development camp just down the road in Pittsburgh. Noah Erliden was a steady presence between the pipes for the Otters last season as in 54 games he posted a 28-18-4-2 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Selected by Erie in the CHL Import Draft last year, Erliden was a key piece in the Otters' return to the second round of the playoffs last year. Erliden will look to make noise at Penguins camp as he prepares for his over-age season in the OHL.

The Erie Otters congratulate all current and former players representing teams at NHL Development Camps and are excited for their continued development and professional growth.







