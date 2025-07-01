2025 CHL Import Draft Set for Wednesday, July 2
July 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Held annually since 1992, the CHL Import Draft is set to commence at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 2nd. All CHL teams will take part in the process of selecting import players during the three-round draft. New this season CHL teams will be able to carry three import players on their roster, up from the two player rule seen previously.
Russian and Belarusian players remain eligible for CHL Import Draft and they will be able to play in the CHL as long as they are granted the necessary visa that they require to enter and play hockey in North America.
Guelph Storm CHL Import Draft History
2024 Daniil Skvortsov Round 1, 27th overall
2023 Vilmer Alriksson Round 1, 34th overall
2023 Damian Slavik Round 2, 94th overall
2022 Niko Minkkinen Round 1, 35th overall
2021 Valentin Zhugin Round 1, 54th overall
2021 Leo Hafenricher Round 2, 95th overall
2020 No selections made
2019 Andrei Bakanov Round 1, 38th overall
2019 Roman Bychkov Round 2, 98th overall
2018 No selections made
2017 Alexei Toropchenko Round 1, 4th overall
2016 Dmitri Samorukov Round 1, 2nd overall
2016 Albert Michnac Round 1, 62nd overall
2015 Timo Haussener Round 1, 39th overall
2015 Vladislav Barulin Round 2, 99th overall
2014 No selections made
2013 Phil Baltisberger Round 1, 26th overall
2013 Pius Suter Round 1, 38th overall
2012 No selections made
2011 Tanner Richards Round 1, 28th overall
2010 Andrei Pedan Round 1, 32nd overall
2009 Vadim Guskov Round 2, 73rd overall
2008 Yevgeni Molotilov Round 1, 46th overall
2007 Dennis Hollenstein Round 1, 32nd overall
2006 Arturs Ozolins Round 1, 45th overall
2005 Rafael Rotter Round 2, 67th overall
2004 Jaromir Florian Round 1, 54th overall
2004 Jan Bula Round 2, 76th overall
2002 Emil Bucic Round 2, 65th overall
2001 Fyodor Tyutin Round 1, 29th overall
2001 Leonid Zhvachkin Round 1, 52nd overall
2000 Jan Soukup Round 1, 18th overall
1999 Radek Matalik Round 1, 49th overall
1998 Yevgeni Krivomaz Round 1, 51st overall
1997 Boshulav Subr Round 1, 36th overall
1996 Robert Kucera Round 1, 45th overall
1996 Denis Ivanov Round 2, 69th overall
1995 Herberts Vasiljevs Round 1, 46th overall
1994 Josef Marha Round 1, 27th overall
1993 Viktor Reuta Round 1, 12th overall
1991 Ola Böös Round 1, 27th overall
