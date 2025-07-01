2025 CHL Import Draft Set for Wednesday, July 2

Held annually since 1992, the CHL Import Draft is set to commence at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 2nd. All CHL teams will take part in the process of selecting import players during the three-round draft. New this season CHL teams will be able to carry three import players on their roster, up from the two player rule seen previously.

Russian and Belarusian players remain eligible for CHL Import Draft and they will be able to play in the CHL as long as they are granted the necessary visa that they require to enter and play hockey in North America.

Guelph Storm CHL Import Draft History

2024 Daniil Skvortsov Round 1, 27th overall

2023 Vilmer Alriksson Round 1, 34th overall

2023 Damian Slavik Round 2, 94th overall

2022 Niko Minkkinen Round 1, 35th overall

2021 Valentin Zhugin Round 1, 54th overall

2021 Leo Hafenricher Round 2, 95th overall

2020 No selections made

2019 Andrei Bakanov Round 1, 38th overall

2019 Roman Bychkov Round 2, 98th overall

2018 No selections made

2017 Alexei Toropchenko Round 1, 4th overall

2016 Dmitri Samorukov Round 1, 2nd overall

2016 Albert Michnac Round 1, 62nd overall

2015 Timo Haussener Round 1, 39th overall

2015 Vladislav Barulin Round 2, 99th overall

2014 No selections made

2013 Phil Baltisberger Round 1, 26th overall

2013 Pius Suter Round 1, 38th overall

2012 No selections made

2011 Tanner Richards Round 1, 28th overall

2010 Andrei Pedan Round 1, 32nd overall

2009 Vadim Guskov Round 2, 73rd overall

2008 Yevgeni Molotilov Round 1, 46th overall

2007 Dennis Hollenstein Round 1, 32nd overall

2006 Arturs Ozolins Round 1, 45th overall

2005 Rafael Rotter Round 2, 67th overall

2004 Jaromir Florian Round 1, 54th overall

2004 Jan Bula Round 2, 76th overall

2002 Emil Bucic Round 2, 65th overall

2001 Fyodor Tyutin Round 1, 29th overall

2001 Leonid Zhvachkin Round 1, 52nd overall

2000 Jan Soukup Round 1, 18th overall

1999 Radek Matalik Round 1, 49th overall

1998 Yevgeni Krivomaz Round 1, 51st overall

1997 Boshulav Subr Round 1, 36th overall

1996 Robert Kucera Round 1, 45th overall

1996 Denis Ivanov Round 2, 69th overall

1995 Herberts Vasiljevs Round 1, 46th overall

1994 Josef Marha Round 1, 27th overall

1993 Viktor Reuta Round 1, 12th overall

1991 Ola Böös Round 1, 27th overall

