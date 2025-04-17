Spirit Take Three Players at 2025 U18 Priority Selection

April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit completed the U18 OHL Priority Selection on Wednesday night, taking a goaltender and two forwards. These players were standouts this season with their U18 clubs and reentered OHL draft lists in their second year of league eligibility.

Round 1 - 12th Overall: Lucas Tsioutsioulas (G)

Height: 6.03

Weight: 179

DOB: 06/28/09

Hometown: Pickering, ON

2024-2025 Team: Ajax-Pickering Raiders U18 AAA

The Spirit selected goaltender Lucas Tsioutsioulas from the Ajax/Pickering Raiders U18 AAA club with the 12th overall selection. Standing at 6'3", the Pickering, ON native backstopped the Raiders to eight wins in ten appearances during the regular season and finished the year with a remarkable 1.06 Goals-Against Average (GAA). His stellar play continued into the post season for Ajax/Pickering, winning three of four games and holding a 1.49 GAA. Adding in tournament play, Saginaw's newest goaltending prospect won 22 games with eight shutouts in 2024-25.

Director of Player Development Jordan Selinger: "Lucas is a big kid with pro size in the crease. He moves well and is very athletic for his size. He was a key piece of a very good Ajax U18 team, and his numbers speak for themselves."

**

Round 2 - 32nd Overall: Jaxson Harismowich (C)

Height: 5.09

Weight: 146

DOB: 02/01/08

Hometown: Hamilton, ON

2024-2025 Team: Burlington Eagles U18 AAA

From Hamilton, ON, the Spirit selected Jaxson Harismowich at 32nd overall. A shifty right-shot forward, Harismowich led the Burlington Eagles U18 AAA program in scoring in 2024-25 with 20G-18A-38P in 33 games during the regular season. He upped his play considerably with the added pressure of the playoffs, producing 16 points (8G-8A) in just six contests. Prior to his time in Burlington, Harismowich spent three years as a member of the Oakville Rangers program.

Director of Player Development Jordan Selinger: "Jaxson is a kid that his coaching staff raved about. He plays a 200-foot game with a really good skill set and had some of the most impressive performances at the U18 level that I witnessed this season."

**

Round 3 - 52nd Overall: Maxim Skinner (LW)

Height: 5.09

Weight: 153

DOB: 10/22/08

Hometown: Stouffville, ON

2024-2025 Team: Markham Waxers U18 AAA

Maxim Skinner of the Markham Waxers U18 AAA program rounded out Saginaw's selections on Wednesday night. A left-shot winger, Skinner was tied for the team's lead in scoring during the regular season with 18G-17A-35P in 30 games. He tacked on another 13 points (7G-6A) in ten postseason contests. Last season, he was a member of the Toronto Jr. Canadians in the GTHL U16 circuit.

Director of Player Development Jordan Selinger: "Max was a kid we liked a lot in his U16 draft year. He was a teammate of our first-round pick that year, Dima Zhilkin. This season, he scored some big goals for a Markham team that won OMHA's."

**

History:

The concept for the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection was developed in 2017 with full support from Hockey Canada's three Ontario Branches including the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO), and Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO), to assist in the growth of U18 AAA hockey and provide further opportunities for players at different stages of their hockey development.

Players Eligible for Selection:

All U18 players not currently on a CHL Member Team Protected List who were carded with an Ontario-based U18 AAA Hockey Club or an accredited Hockey Canada sport school within the OHF, HNO or HEO in the 2024-25 playing season are eligible for the U18 Priority Selection.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.