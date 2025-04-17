Spitfires Fall 3-0 in Game 4, Game 5 Set for Friday
April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
KITCHENER, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires were in Kitchener for game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Final on Wednesday night. The Spitfires were coming off a 6-3 win in Game 3 in Kitchener ands led the series 3-0. On Wednesday, the Rangers backs were against the wall, and they were able to prevail in Game 4 by a score of 3-0.
In the first period, it would be a feeling out process as both teams seemed a little antsy. Both teams would have a powerplay opportunity but fail to convert in the frame. Late in the period, the Spitfires would have a second powerplay that would carry over to the second period. The shots were 6-5 in favour of the Rangers after 20 minutes.
In the second period, the Spitfires would start with over a minute on the powerplay but failed to convert. With the penalty kill momentum, the Rangers Ellinas would score to make it 1-0. It took 11 minutes for the games next goal and it was the Rangers Ellinas scoring his 2 nd of the game to put the Rangers up 2-0. Rangers led in shots 21-15 after 40 minutes.
In the third period, the Rangers would shut down the Spitfires and add an empty net goal and take the game 3-0.
The Spitfires and Rangers are heading back to Windsor for Game 5 on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Spitfires Fall 3-0 in Game 4, Game 5 Set for Friday - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.