Tuomas Uronen Leads the Way in 9-4 Rout of the Colts in Game Four
April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0 | BAR 1
9:44 Emil Hemming (6) - Cole Beaudoin, Tristan Bertucci
KGN 1 | BAR 1
17:11 Tuomas Uronen (3) - Jacob Battaglia, Quinton Burns
2nd Period
KGN 2 | BAR 1
1:08 Quinton Burns (1) - Tuomas Uronen, Cal Uens
KGN 3 | BAR 1
1:40 Tuomas Uronen (4) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 4 | BAR 1
3:38 Joey Willis (1) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tyler Hopkins
KGN 5 | BAR 1
13:42 Tuomas Uronen (5) - Quinton Burns, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)
KGN 5 | BAR 2
16:05 Dalyn Wakely (4) - Anthony Romani, Owen Van Steensel
KGN 6 | BAR 2
18:05 Cedrick Guindon (9) - Emil Pieniniemi, Gage Heyes (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 6 | BAR 3
8:30 Beau Jelsma (6) - Tristan Bertucci, Anthony Romani (PPG)
KGN 7 | BAR 3
15:09 Gage Heyes (3) - Ethan Hay
KGN 8 | BAR 3
16:26 Cal Uens (3)
KGN 9 | BAR 3
17:38 Matthew Soto (2) - Joey Willis, Quinton Burns
Next Home Game:
Round Two | Game Six - Sunday, April 20th - 7PM Puck Drop
