Tuomas Uronen Leads the Way in 9-4 Rout of the Colts in Game Four

April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0 | BAR 1

9:44 Emil Hemming (6) - Cole Beaudoin, Tristan Bertucci

KGN 1 | BAR 1

17:11 Tuomas Uronen (3) - Jacob Battaglia, Quinton Burns

2nd Period

KGN 2 | BAR 1

1:08 Quinton Burns (1) - Tuomas Uronen, Cal Uens

KGN 3 | BAR 1

1:40 Tuomas Uronen (4) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 4 | BAR 1

3:38 Joey Willis (1) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tyler Hopkins

KGN 5 | BAR 1

13:42 Tuomas Uronen (5) - Quinton Burns, Jacob Battaglia (PPG)

KGN 5 | BAR 2

16:05 Dalyn Wakely (4) - Anthony Romani, Owen Van Steensel

KGN 6 | BAR 2

18:05 Cedrick Guindon (9) - Emil Pieniniemi, Gage Heyes (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 6 | BAR 3

8:30 Beau Jelsma (6) - Tristan Bertucci, Anthony Romani (PPG)

KGN 7 | BAR 3

15:09 Gage Heyes (3) - Ethan Hay

KGN 8 | BAR 3

16:26 Cal Uens (3)

KGN 9 | BAR 3

17:38 Matthew Soto (2) - Joey Willis, Quinton Burns

Next Home Game:

Round Two | Game Six - Sunday, April 20th - 7PM Puck Drop

