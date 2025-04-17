Generals Look to Level Series on Home Ice in Game 4

April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals stay on home ice as they try and level up their second round series with the Brantford Bulldogs.

Oshawa came out hot in Game 3 jumping out to a three-goal lead riding that momentum to a 7-2 win. It was an all-around team effort as the Generals got goals from six different players.

Brantford tried to battle back but the whole they dug themselves was just too much as the series now sits at 2-1 Bulldogs.

Game 3 was all Generals as they scored early and often skating away with a 7-2 victory on home ice.

Calum Ritchie, Noah Powell and Ben Danford all struck in the first period as the Generals raced out to a big three goal lead before Brantford could answer making it 3-1 Gens at the intermission.

In the second the Bulldogs would start the period cutting that lead in half, but it was Luca D'Amato and Colby Barlow settling the nerves of the fans giving Oshawa a 5-2 lead headed into the third.

The Generals would add another pair of goals in the final frame as Ritchie grabbed his second of the game before number 72 Zackary Zandhu made it 7-2 Gens.

In Game 4 keep an eye out for Generals forward and Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow who has scored seven goals in nine games so far this post season.

For the Bulldogs watch for draft eligible forward Jake O'Brien who has been playing at a point per game pace in the playoffs collecting two goals and six assists in the teams eight games.

