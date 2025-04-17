Gens Tie Series 2-2 After Four Goal Game

April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa,ON - The Oshawa Generals continued to play at home for game four of the series against the Brantford Bulldogs, and tied the series 2-2 with a score of 4-2.

Heading into the first period, the Gens generated chances around the net, putting up nine shots against the Bulldogs' 11. Marek Vanacker managed to score one goal on the power play, giving the Bulldogs the lead heading into the intermission.

Going into the second period, the Gens had to come out with a bang, and they were all over the Bulldogs' goaltender David Egorov.

New York Rangers Prospect Cal Ritchie continued to lead strongly on the ice, navigating the Bulldogs crowd.

On the power play, the Gens circulated the zone until Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke tipped in the tying goal of the game. For the rest of the period, both teams tried to break through the zone but were unable to.

Heading into the third, the Gens were on the man-advantage again, and Colby Barlow dangled his way to the net and made it a 2-1 lead for the Gens, assisted by Sennecke and Luca Marrelli.

Bulldogs Calvin Crombie answered with a shot on the backdoor to tie up the game, halfway through the third period.The Gens were heavy on the attack for the remainder of the period, and Jacob Oster continued to make saves totalling 24.

They continued to win battles along the boards, and Brooks Rogowski served a pass to Matthew Buckley, who netted the game-winning goal. With seconds left in the game, Sennecke shot in an empty-netter for his second of the night.

The Gens came back in the series, making it 2-2 and will head to Brantford on Saturday night for game five. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Game six will be played at home on Sunday, April 20th, puck drop will be at 6:05 p.m. Get tickets here.

