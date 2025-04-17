Spirit, Go Great Lakes Bay, Pure Michigan Claim Sports ETA's Event of the Year with 2024 Memorial Cup

April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - The 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw was honored earlier this week as Sports ETA's Event of the Year Award for destinations with populations under 500,000. The award celebrates "initiatives with deep community impact beyond economic returns."

"It is an honor to have the Saginaw Spirit, the Go Great Lakes Bay CVB, the communities of Saginaw, the Great Lakes Bay Region and the CHL recognized by Sports ETA for their exceptional presentation of the 2024 CHL Memorial Cup," said Spirit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "John Maxwell coined the phrase 'teamwork makes the dream work,' and that's exactly what occurred when our city and region came together to host the Memorial Cup. 850 volunteers, a great economic impact, and $19 million in legacy projects that will create significant tourism and overnight stay opportunities for decades to come. A dream come true was made even better when at 21.7 seconds remaining in the championship game, Saginaw scored to win the Memorial Cup. I am grateful to all who made it happen."

The 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw generated $40 million in economic impact and over $500,000 in media value. It also sparked major accessibility upgrades in Saginaw, namely the $1 million elevator inside the Dow Event Center.

"Go Great Lakes Bay delivered an event that was both historic and deeply meaningful for the community," said President & CEO of Sports ETA John David. "Their focus on long-term accessibility and inclusion is exactly what this award represents."

"We are proud to share this award with the Saginaw Spirit, the Canadian Hockey League, the sponsors and the many local organizers and volunteers that made this happen," said Tim Shelton, director of sports tourism for Go Great Lakes Bay. "It's truly a community award. We are honored by this recognition and grateful for the spotlight on the Great Lakes Bay Region's successful approach to hosting a world class event. The impact is deeply rooted in our community and the legacy work is an inspiration to us all."

