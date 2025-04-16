South Carolina's Nightingale Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year
April 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Jared Nightingale of the South Carolina Stingrays is the 2024-25 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.
The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
Ron Choules of Trois-Rivières finished second in the voting, followed by Florida's Brad Ralph, Pat Mikesch of Toledo and Iowa's Derek Damon.
The winner of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday.
In his first season with the team, Nightingale led the Stingrays to a 52-15-5 record for 109 points, setting team records for most wins and points in a season. South Carolina captured the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions for the second time in team history, and its 29 home wins are tied for the third-highest total in a single-season in ECHL history.
Prior to joining the Stingrays, Nightingale spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, after previously serving in assistant coaching roles with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit and United States Hockey League's U.S. National Under-17 Team and the Omaha Lancers.
During his playing career, Nightingale skated in 472 AHL games and 202 ECHL games, totaling 102 points (23g-79a) and 1,534 penalty minutes.
John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)
2024-25 Jared Nightingale, South Carolina Stingrays
2023-24 Andrew Lord, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2022-23 Everett Sheen, Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Jeff Pyle, Atlanta Gladiators
2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays
2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades
2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads
2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils
2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces
2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers
2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers
2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm
2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators
2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers
1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill
1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades
1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees
1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps
1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds
1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers
