ECHL Transactions - April 16

April 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 16, 2025:

Florida:

add Anton Malmstrom, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Ian Shane, G signed amateur tryout

