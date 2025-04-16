ECHL Transactions - April 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 16, 2025:

Florida:

add Anton Malmstrom, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Ian Shane, G signed amateur tryout

