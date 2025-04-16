ECHL Transactions - April 16
April 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 16, 2025:
Florida:
add Anton Malmstrom, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Ian Shane, G signed amateur tryout
