Stingrays Announce Full Updated Schedule for First Round Playoff Series against Orlando

April 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced the full updated schedule for their best-of-seven first-round series against the Orlando Solar Bears.

Games 1 and 2 will be at the North Charleston Coliseum on these dates:

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m

Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be in Orlando on these dates:

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back at the North Charleston Coliseum on these dates:

Game 6 (if necessary) - Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m

Limited tickets are available for South Carolina's home playoff games. Click here to purchase!

The Stingrays will give rally towels to the first 1,500 fans to arrive at Friday and Saturday's games! Friday's game will also be a Frothy Friday, where fans can get $5 beers from Frothy Beard Brewing from when doors open at 6:00 pm until the end of the first intermission.

Playoff Tickets Are On Sale Now for Games 1 and 2! Grab your tickets to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Ticketmaster.

