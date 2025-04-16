Stingrays Announce Full Updated Schedule for First Round Playoff Series against Orlando
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced the full updated schedule for their best-of-seven first-round series against the Orlando Solar Bears.
Games 1 and 2 will be at the North Charleston Coliseum on these dates:
Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.
Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m
Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be in Orlando on these dates:
Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.
Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m.
Game 5 (if necessary) - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.
If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back at the North Charleston Coliseum on these dates:
Game 6 (if necessary) - Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m.
Game 7 (if necessary) - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m
The Stingrays will give rally towels to the first 1,500 fans to arrive at Friday and Saturday's games! Friday's game will also be a Frothy Friday, where fans can get $5 beers from Frothy Beard Brewing from when doors open at 6:00 pm until the end of the first intermission.
