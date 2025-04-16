Admirals Take Game 1 in Shutout over Wheeling

April 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - For the second consecutive season, playoff hockey has returned to the Norfolk Scope, where the Norfolk Admirals commenced the first round of their series against the Wheeling Nailers. Thomas Milic recorded 29 saves, leading the Admirals to a decisive 4-0 victory in game one of this series.

This marked Milic's 19th appearance in goal for the Admirals, during which he successfully stopped all 29 shots he faced, contributing significantly to the team's triumph.

The Admirals encountered early penalty difficulties in the contest, with Jack O'Leary being penalized. Fortunately, the team successfully navigated the penalty kill without incurring any damage. Five minutes into the game, Darick Louis-Jean initiated the scoring in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a powerful slap-shot from the point, giving Norfolk a 1-0 advantage.

Following the midpoint of the period, Hank Crone advanced down the ice, delivering a cross-ice pass to Brady Fleurent, who increased Norfolk's lead to 2-0 with a shot that successfully penetrated the five-hole of Nailers goaltender Sergei Murashov. The opening period displayed a strong performance by the Admirals as they carried their two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Throughout the second period, the Admirals preserved their two-goal margin as the intensity of the competition escalated on both ends of the ice. Numerous scoring opportunities emerged for each team; however, the standout performance from goaltender Milic was notable, as he effectively defended his crease.

The score remained 2-0 after two periods of play, with Norfolk aiming to conclude Game 1 decisively in the third period.

Four minutes into the third period, the Norfolk Admirals extended their lead to 3-0. Grant Hebert scored this goal, demonstrating exceptional skill with a backhand shot, marking his first postseason goal.

The defensive performance, coupled with Milic's outstanding work in goal, was exemplary throughout the evening as the Admirals effectively neutralized any opportunities for Wheeling to score. As the game neared its conclusion, Jack O'Leary concluded the night with an empty-net goal, bringing the final score to 4-0 in favor of Norfolk. This goal also represented his first professional goal and his first of the postseason, securing a victory for the Admirals in Game 1.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - T. Milic (29 save shutout)

2. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 2 assists, +3)

3. NOR - G. Hebert (1 goal, 2 assists, +3)

What's Next

Game two between the Admirals and the Nailers is tomorrow night inside the Norfolk Scope. The puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

