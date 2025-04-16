Solar Bears Announce Home Playoff Dates and Times for Round One

ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have clinched a spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will participate in the best-of-seven, South Division Semifinals against the South Division Champion and Brabham Cup winning South Carolina Stingrays.

Orlando's first round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 2 - Saturday. April 19 at 6:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

*Game 7- Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

*if necessary

Note, due to building availability, the Solar Bears, South Carolina, and ECHL announce Solar Bears Home Game One (Game Three of Series), South Carolina vs. Orlando Solar Bears has been changed from Tuesday, April 22 at 7PM to Monday, April 21 at 7PM.

The South Carolina Stingrays announce changes to dates and times of Games Six and Seven (if necessary) in South Carolina. Game Six originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 will now be played on Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. Game Seven originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 30 will now be played on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets already purchased for Solar Bears Home Game One (Game Three of the series) will be honored on the new game date of Monday, April 21.

If you purchased mystery tickets on DASH, you will be contacted by a Solar Bears representative by end of day tomorrow, April 17.

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2025 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office.

