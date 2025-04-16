Preview of Division Semifinals - 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs

North Division Semifinals (Best of Seven)

#1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-8) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-11)

Trois-Rivières enters the playoffs for the third time in four seasons fresh off the first division title in team history while Reading has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 12th time in 14 seasons.

The Lions went 45-19-8 for 98 points and were one of seven teams to win at least 20 games both at home and on the road in the regular season. Anthony Beauregard led Trois-Rivières with 67 points (25g-42a) in the regular season while All-ECHL Second Team selection Luke Cavallin led the ECHL with a .929 save percentage while finishing fourth with a 2.13 goals-against average.

Reading used a 15-6-3 run over its final 24 games, including a final weekend sweep of Worcester, to earn the final playoff spot in the North Division. Matt Brown led the Royals in the regular season with 41 points (19g-22a) in 54 games while Gianfranco Cassaro finished third among ECHL rookie defensemen with 38 points (13g-25a).

Both teams went 4-4-0 against each other in the regular-season series. Xavier Cormier led Trois-Rivières against the Royals with nine points (2g-7a) while Todd Skirving led Reading with six points (3g-3a).

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières (If Necessary)

#2 Wheeling Nailers (43-25-4) vs. #3 Norfolk Admirals (40-25-7)

Wheeling has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons while Norfolk is in the postseason for the second consecutive season.

Norfolk is appearing in the postseason for the second consecutive season. Brady Fleurent led the Admirals in the regular season, and was tied for fifth in the ECHL, with 77 points (30g-47a) while skating in all 72 games. Thomas Milic went 11-5-2 in 18 appearances with three shutouts, a 1.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935.

Wheeling has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Kyle Jackson paced the Nailers with 27 goals while Matty De St. Phalle had a team-leading 55 points (20g-35a). Taylor Gauthier ranked second in the ECHL with a .928 save percentage and third with a 2.06 goals-against average and finished the season on a personal five-game winning streak.

The two teams split a pair of meetings in Norfolk in January. Gabe Klassen led Wheeling in the two games with three goals and five points while Brady Fleurent paced Norfolk with five points (2g-3a).

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Norfolk

Game 2 - Thursday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Norfolk

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 4 - Friday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

South Division Semifinals (Best of Seven)

#1 South Carolina Stingrays (52-15-5) vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears (37-25-10)

South Carolina is in the postseason for the 28th time in team history while Orlando reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second season in a row. The teams are meeting in the postseason for the third time with the Solar Bears winning each of the previous series - 4 games to 0 in the 2018 South Division Semifinals and 4 games to 1 in the 2019 South Division Semifinals.

The Stingrays captured the Brabham Cup as ECHL regular-season champions for the second time in team history, and their 29 home wins are tied for the third-highest total in a single-season in league history. ECHL All-Rookie Team selection Kyler Kupka led South Carolina, and was second among rookies, with 27 goals while Josh Wilkins tallied a team-leading 58 points (22g-36a). Garin Bjorklund ranked second in the league with a 2.02 goals-against average and third with a .927 save percentage.

Orlando is making its second consecutive Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance. Aaron Luchuk had a team-best 59 points (24g-35a) while Spencer Kersten scored a team-leading 25 goals while his 55 points were tied for second among ECHL rookies.

South Carolina went 5-2-1 against the Solar Bears during the regular season while Orlando was 3-4-1 versus the Stingrays. Erik Middendorf (2g-6a) and Alexander Suzdalev (1g-7a) led South Carolina in the season series with eight points each while Kersten (5g-2a) and Luchuk (2g-5a) paced Orlando with seven points a piece.

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando

Note: Dates for games 4 & 5 in Orlando are TBD based on Orlando Magic playoff schedule

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

#2 Florida Everblades (49-15-8) vs. #3 Jacksonville Icemen (42-22-8)

Florida and Jacksonville meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year and for the fifth time since 2019. The Everblades have won each of the previous postseason meetings including last year when they rallied from a 3 games to 1 deficit in the South Division Semifinals.

The three-time defending Kelly Cup champion Everblades won at least 23 games both at home and on the road in the regular season. Carson Gicewicz led Florida offensively with 28 goals and 55 points while All-ECHL First Team selection Cam Johnson led the ECHL in wins (37) and goals-against average (1.92) and was tied for eighth in save percentage (.921).

Jacksonville's 26 home wins in the regular season ranked third in the ECHL. Olivier Nadeau led the Icemen with 28 goals and Chris Grando tallied a team-leading 54 points (21g-33a). ECHL All-Rookie Team selection Justen Close was tied for fifth in the league with a .922 save percentage and eighth with a 2.38 goals-against average while Matt Vernon finished the season tied for second in the league with 24 wins.

Florida posted a 5-1-1 in the regular-season series while Jacksonville went 2-3-2 with four of the seven meetings being decided by one goal. Olivier Chau led Florida against the Icemen with six goals and eight points while Johnson went 5-0-1 with a 1.94 goals-against average. Christohper Brown led Jacksonville with four goals while Brendan Harris had a team-leading seven points (2g-5a).

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 4 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 5 - Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Jacksonville (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 -Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Central Division Semifinals (Best of Seven)

#1 Toledo Walleye (44-17-11) vs. #4 Indy Fuel (32-30-10)

Toledo and Indy are meeting in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time, with the Walleye coming out victorious in four games in both previous matchups in the 2018 and 2023 Central Division Semifinals.

The Walleye are appearing in the postseason for the ninth consecutive season and have won 22 consecutive games in the first two rounds of the playoffs dating back to 2022. All-ECHL First Team selection Brandon Hawkins led the league in scoring for the second consecutive season with 89 points (37g-52a) while Jan Bednar was tied for fourth with 23 wins and seventh with a 2.34 goals-against average.

The Fuel used an 8-3-2 run in their final 13 games to earn a postseason spot for the third consecutive season. Nathan Burke led Indy in the regular season with 22 goals and Bryan Lemos had a team-best 57 points (9g-48a). Ben Gaudreau went 21-16-6 with a 2.46 goals-against average while ranking second in the league with 2,564 minutes played.

Both teams were 2-1-1 against each other in the season series. Mitchell Lewandowski led Toledo against the Fuel with six points (3g-3a) with Carter Gylander going 1-1-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average. Owen Robinson was Indy's leading scorer against the Walleye with four points (1g-3a) while Gaudreau was 2-0-0 with a 1.42 goals-against average.

Game 1 - Thursday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Friday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

#2 Fort Wayne Komets (41-22-9) vs. #3 Iowa Heartlanders (36-25-11)

Fort Wayne is in the postseason for the 10th time in 12 years while Iowa has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in its four-season history.

The Komets were fourth in the ECHL regular season with 22 road wins. Jack Dugan led Fort Wayne, and was seventh in the league, with 76 points (23g-53a) in 70 games. In goal, Brett Brochu went 20-10-5 with a 2.42 goals-against average and ranked fourth in the ECHL with a .923 save percentage.

The Heartlanders set team records for wins and points to reach the playoffs for the first time in their four-year history. Yuki Miura paced Iowa with 21 goals while T.J. Walsh led the squad with 43 points (18g-25a). Both William Rousseau (17 wins) and Kyle McClellan (15 wins) won at least 15 games this season with Rousseau posting a 2.69 goals-against average and McClellan putting up a 2.62 goals-against average.

Fort Wayne was 3-1-1 against Iowa in the season series while the Heartlanders went 2-2-1. Alex Aleardi led the Komets against with three goals, and shared the team lead with Odeen Tufto with four points each. Jack O'Brien and Matthew Sop both scored three goals for the Heartlanders against Fort Wayne, and along with Will Calverley, shared the team lead with four points a piece in the head-to-head series.

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa

Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Mountain Division Semifinals (Best of Seven)

#1 Kansas City Mavericks (49-18-5) vs. #4 Tulsa Oilers (40-24-8)

Kansas City and Tulsa are meeting in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time, with each team winning once previously. The Mavericks were victorious 4 games to 0 in the 2024 Mountain Division Semifinals and the Oilers prevailed 4 games to 3 in the 2019 Mountain Division Semifinals.

The Mavericks captured the Mountain Division title for the second straight season and making their third consecutive postseason appearance after reaching the Kelly Cup Finals last season. All-ECHL Second Team selection Cade Borchardt led the league with 40 goals and a +43 rating while ranking ninth with 71 points. Jack LaFontaine went 21-8-1 and was tied for the league lead with five shutouts and fifth with a 2.22 goals-against average.

The Oilers are appearing in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Michael Farren led Tulsa in the regular season with 24 goals and 48 points. Talyn Boyko went 20-8-5 with a 2.66 goals-against average while Vyacheslav Buteyets went 19-13-3 with a 2.82 goals-against average and was tied for fourth in the ECHL with four shutouts.

Kansas City was 4-4-0 against the Oilers in the regular season while Tulsa went 4-2-2 against the Mavericks. David Cotton and Damien Giroux both scored three goals for the Mavericks in the head-to-head series with Justin MacPherson posting a team-leading five points (1g-4a). Farren paced the Oilers in the season series with four goals and six points, with Boyko going 2-2-1 with a 1.38 goals-against average.

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 4 - Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 5 - Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

#2 Wichita Thunder (41-24-7) vs. #3 Tahoe Knight Monsters (41-25-6)

Wichita returns to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021, while Tahoe has advanced to the postseason in its first season of existence.

The Thunder swept a closing-week three-game series at Tahoe to earn home-ice advantage in this series. Wichita featured four of the ECHL's top 11 scorers in the regular season with Peter Bates ranking fourth with 78 points, Michal Stinil tied for fifth with 77 points, Jay Dickman eighth with 73 points and Kobe Walker 11th with 66 points. Trevor Gorsuch went 19-7-4 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918 in 31 appearances.

The Knight Monsters reached the 20-win mark both at home and on the road in their expansion season. ECHL Rookie of the Year Sloan Stanick led first-year players, and was tied for second overall in the league, with 79 points while Simon Pinard ranked third overall with 33 goals. Jesper Vikman was tied for second in the league with 24 wins while Jordan Papirny was 13th overall with a 2.50 goals-against average.

Wichita went 5-1-0 against the Knight Monsters while Tahoe was 1-4-1 against the Thunder. Walker and Luke Grainger shared the team lead for Wichita with five goals in the season series with Grainger and Joe Carroll both scoring eight points against the Knight Monsters. Troy Loggins' five goals led the way for Tahoe in the season series with Stanick posting a team-high eight points.

Game 1 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

Game 2 - Sunday, April 20 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe

Game 4 - Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Tahoe

Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Tahoe (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Wichita (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Wichita (If Necessary)

