Toledo Receives ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

April 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that the Toledo Walleye are the 2024-25 recipient of the League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.

The Jacksonville Icemen finished second in the voting, followed by the South Carolina Stingrays, Florida Everblades and Kansas City Mavericks.

Toledo finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 44-17-11 for 99 points, and captured the Central Divisio regular-season title for the second consecutive season and the seventh time in the last 10 seasons. Walleye head coach Pat Mikesch was selected as the Western Conference coach on the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team.

ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award

2024-25 Toledo Walleye

2023-24 Jacksonville Icemen

2022-23 Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Toledo Walleye

