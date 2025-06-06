Hawkins Scores in Game 4 Loss to Trois-Rivières

June 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions in Game 4 of the Kelly Cup Finals with a 3-1 final score as they trail 3-1 in the series.

How it Happened:

In an offensively quiet first period, it remained scoreless after 20. It was nothing short of physical however, as both teams played well on the defensive side. Toledo outshot the Lions 6-3, went 2/2 on the penalty kill, and on the flip side, went 0/2 on the power play.

Trois-Rivières came out strong in the second period, immediately putting pressure on Toledo and Jan Bednar. It wasn't until the 7:32 mark of the middle frame when they struck first. Jacob Paquette gave them the 1-0 lead as Toledo would continue to play from behind as they have in the past two games.

The Walleye never backed down and it was Brandon Hawkins in front of the net to tie up the game late in the period at 17:12. Tyler Spezia and Mitch Lewandowski had the assists on the goal.

Despite the Walleye heavily out-playing the Lions by getting some quality chances on net, the Lions got a power play opportunity. While they weren't successful on the man-advantage, they kept that momentum going and restored their lead at 10:45 of the third. Vincent Sévigny made it 2-1 as the Walleye would need to get their offense moving quickly.

As Toledo continued to put the offensive pressure on Trois-Rivières, Luke Cavillan played the game of his life, stopping everything that came his way.

The Lions sealed the deal with an empty-net goal, spoiling the Walleye's chances at a comeback.

The Walleye played their hearts out, but a hot goaltender got in the way of this game. Toledo will fall 3-1 in Game 4 and 3-1 in the series as they put all of their focus on Game 5 tomorrow.

Three Stars:

1. TR - L. Cavallin (30 SVS)

2. TR - V. Sévigny (1G)

3. TR - J. Paquette (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to get back in the win column and secure a Game 6 in Toledo tomorrow afternoon in Trois-Rivières. Game 5 is set for 3 p.m.







