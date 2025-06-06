ECHL Transactions - June 6

June 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 6, 2025:

Toledo:

add Colby Ambrosio, F activated fromreserve

delete Will Hillman, F placed on reserve







