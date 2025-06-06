ECHL Transactions - June 6
June 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 6, 2025:
Toledo:
add Colby Ambrosio, F activated fromreserve
delete Will Hillman, F placed on reserve
