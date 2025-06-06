K-Wings Garner Six 2024-25 ECHL Team Award Nominations
June 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, have earned six (6) nominations for the 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, to be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.
K-Wings ECHL Award Nominations
ECHL Executive of the Year (Toni Will)
ECHL Inclusive Spirit Award
ECHL Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year (Chris Cadeau)
ECHL Most Creative Revenue Generation (March is for Hockey campaign)
ECHL Rising Star Award
ECHL Theme Night of the Year (Guinness World Record)
