Lions Take 3-1 Series Lead in Front of Record Crowd at Colisée Vidéotron

June 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Kelly Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) in front of the largest crowd in the history of Colisée Vidéotron.

Both teams controlled the puck effectively during the first period, but neither managed to get on the scoreboard. The Walleye looked slightly more threatening in the early going, registering six shots on Luke Cavallin compared to just three by the Lions.

Ron Choules' squad played with much more confidence in the second period. During a 4-on-4 sequence, Jacob Paquette opened the scoring with his first of the game. Toledo responded with under five minutes remaining in the frame, as Brandon Hawkins was left alone in front of Cavallin's net and made no mistake to tie the game.

In the third period, the Lions were relentless in defending their crease, with Cavallin making several key saves to keep the game level. Eventually, Vincent Sévigny broke the deadlock, restoring the Lions' lead. Logan Nijhoff sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

Game 5 of the Kelly Cup Final will take place tomorrow afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

1st Star: Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions

2nd Star: Vincent Sévigny, Trois-Rivières Lions

3rd Star: Jacob Paquette, Trois-Rivières Lions







ECHL Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.