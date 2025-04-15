Brooklyn Football Club Parts Ways with Head Coach Jessica Silva

April 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) today announced it has parted ways with head coach Jessica Silva.

Brooklyn Football Club would like to thank Silva for her commitment and dedication as the first head coach in our club history, and wish her success in her future endeavors. The team looks forward to announcing the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season soon.

The team is returning to Maimonides Park on Saturday, April 19, for Hispanic Heritage Night and gearing up for an exciting finish to the USL Super League season as they continue their playoff run. The complete spring schedule and tickets are available online.

For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.