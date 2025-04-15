USL Spokane Spotlights Local Investors

April 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WASH. - Tom and Cheré McKiernan embody the true spirit of Spokane, Washington-a hometown built on vision, commitment, community, and the belief in one another's dreams.

Both Tom and Cheré began their lives in Spokane. Cheré Bryd grew up on the north side as one of eight siblings in a close-knit family which includes more than 75 cousins, aunts, and uncles-most of whom have chosen to stay rooted in the Spokane area. Tom was raised on Spokane's South Hill, attending parochial schools throughout his childhood. Their paths first crossed during their junior year at Gonzaga Preparatory School. By their senior year, the couple had been voted "Most Likely to Get Married" in the 1987 yearbook-remarkably, that prediction came true.

Tom grew up in a German family, where soccer was a shared passion. His relatives played for Spokane's first-ever soccer team, the Spokane Spokes. Yet during his time at Gonzaga Prep, Tom gravitated towards American style football. While both sports share the competitive spirit, physicality, and unpredictable weather elements, Tom often describes football as requiring a different kind of vision-something his wife of 38 years wholeheartedly agrees with. His success on the football field earned him the opportunity to play college football at Santa Clara University. After Santa Clara, Tom went on to pursue a law degree at the University of Washington. Later, Tom would return to his alma mater as a football coach for Gonzaga Prep, where he would have the opportunity to coach standout player Steve Gleason.

Meanwhile, Cheré carved out her own path in sports. As an all-league soccer player at Gonzaga Prep, she was part of the school's first official women's soccer team in its inaugural season in 1984. She began college at Gonzaga University and in 1989 joined the women's soccer roster. Unbeknownst to her coach, Cheré had transferred to Seattle University to complete her degree. When this came to light, she was officially removed from the Gonzaga roster. Cheré's passion for soccer and loyalty to her hometown ran deep. She continued to show up at every

practice and match, standing on the sidelines until her dedication earned her another chance to wear the Gonzaga University kit. What wouldn't be allowed under today's NCAA guidelines was possible back then in the early days of women's collegiate soccer. Smiling, Cheré fondly recalls how that time solidified her lifelong love for the sport.

Despite the distance during Tom's years at Santa Clara and Cheré's time at Gonzaga, the two remained together.

In 1995, after a major renovation of Cheré's childhood family farm on Spokane's north side, Tom and Cheré were married over Labor Day weekend. Surrounded by family and friends on a sunny day, their wedding is still described as "one for the ages"-a fitting tribute to these Spokane sweethearts.

Following their wedding, the McKiernan's continued to nurture their love of sports, particularly soccer. Their family grew to six with the addition of their children: Cale, Daniel, Ella, and Caven. Raised with the same respect, discipline, and visionary spirit as their parents, all four children attended Cataldo Catholic School and Gonzaga Prep before heading off to college. Ella shared her parents' love of soccer, playing competitively in youth soccer clubs, while her siblings also pursued soccer, baseball, and other sports.

When an opportunity arose to invest in a new soccer organization in Spokane, Tom was quick to say yes. The club was still unnamed, but plans were in motion to field both men's and women's professional teams. At first, Cheré was hesitant. But after Tom reached out to an old Gonzaga Prep classmate, Ryan Harnetiaux-uncertain if Ryan would even remember him-the connection was rekindled. From a simple email exchange, their partnership as investors with USL Spokane was born.

"Sports unify in so many different ways and finding investors who believe in our mission and share in our values creates a strong ownership group. The McKiernan's embody everything we are looking for in our group" said Ryan Harnetiaux, managing partner of Aequus Sports, LLC, which owns both Spokane Velocity FC and Zephyr FC

Since the organization's infancy, Tom and Cheré have been deeply involved. One of their favorite memories is from the first-ever Zephyr FC match, when 500 young girls and college

athletes took the field together before kickoff to greet the team during player walkouts. "We had no idea how many young girls and female college athletes would be out there together-that was special," Cheré recalled. Tom's standout memory came during Velocity's first-ever home match: "The stadium was absolutely electric when we scored our first goal."

Today, you'll find Tom and Cheré McKiernan in the stands at nearly every home game for Velocity and Zephyr FC. "We used to think sports fanatics were crazy, but now we are those people!" Cheré laughed, reflecting on their family's deep ties to Spokane and its growing sports culture.

The McKiernan's shared their stories of their lives-past, present, and future-and their shared passion for Spokane and its sports community. When asked what originally piqued his interest in USL Spokane, Tom replied, "Spokane supports sports and public events. How would this organization not get interest from people here?" For Tom, the decision was a no-brainer and once Cheré saw the vision, she was all in. For Tom and Cheré McKiernan, soccer, sports, and support for their hometown have come full circle. They are now etched into the story of Spokane's continued growth-a testament to passion, vision, and community.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.