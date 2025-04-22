Heartlanders Fight Back from Multi-Goal Deficits, Komets Win 7-6 in OT to Take 2-1 Series Lead

April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped in overtime, 7-6, to the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals Monday at Xtream Arena. The Komets took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven with the win.

The Heartlanders showed remarkable fight despite the loss; the team trailed 4-2 and 6-4 in the third period, but scored four times in the third just to get the game to overtime. Jack Gorniak scored the Komets OT winner 2:17 into the extra period.

Game 4 is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. and features a Heartlanders Playoff Cowbell Giveaway thanks to Pinseekers. Game 5 is Thursday., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary) and Game 7 (if necessary) will be in Fort Wayne on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. and Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Five Heartlanders had multi-point performances: Nathan Noel (2G), Luke Mobley (2A), Adam Goodsir (2A), Keltie Jeri-Leon (1G, 1A) and Mike Koster (2A). Kyle McClellan made 33 saves in the defeat.

Noel jump-started the scoring four minutes into the first period, sending home a center pass to earn his first goal of the playoffs, assisted by Mobley and Goodsir. Jack Dugan tied the game at one with a slap shot from the right face-off circle 12 minutes into the first. Noel responded six minutes later, finding the back of the net with a wrist shot from the top of the crease. Mobley and Goodsir were credited with the assists, earning their second points of the game. In the final minute of the first, Ethan Keppen tucked the puck behind McClellan to tie the game at two.

In the second, the Komets scored two more to take a 4-2 lead.

Thirty-four seconds into the third period, Ryan McGuire snapped home a rebound to cut the Komets lead to 4-3. Jeri-Leon and Koster were credited with the assists. Yuki Miura tied the game at four 53 seconds later with a top-shelf goal assisted by Boscq and McClellan. Nine seconds later, Kirill Tyutyayev took the lead for Fort Wayne, 5-4. Zach Jordan extended the Komets' lead to 6-4 less than a minute later.

Jeri-Leon notched a power-play goal three minutes later redirecting a pass from Matthew Sop over the pads of Brett Brochu to cut the Komets lead to 6-5. Koster was credited with the secondary assist on the goal. Jack O'Brien found the back of the net from the goal line to tie the game at six with 3:02 left. Zach Dubinsky earned the assist.

Brochu made 20 saves in the victory.

