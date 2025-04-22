Walleye Advance to Central Division Finals with Game 4 Win at Indy

April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel and completed the series sweep as they advanced to the Central Division finals. The final score of Game 4 was 4-2.

How it Happened:

Toledo had a slow start, not tallying a shot on goal until past the 10 minute mark of the period. However, at 11:29, Matt Anderson got the Walleye on the board as he went coast-to-coast and finished it out as he shot the puck bar down and gave Toledo the lead. Goaltender Carter Gylander had the sole assist on the opening tally.

The Walleye had heavy special teams play in this one as they went on eight power plays. While they only scored on one of them with Mitch Lewandowski netting the puck at 7:08 of the second period, the strength on special teams play continued.

At the beginning of the third, Indy went on the 5-on-3 man-advantage after a controversial call on Carson Bantle, followed by a high-stick by Colin Swoyer. As the Fish killed Bantle's penalty, he exited the box to go on a breakaway and score a shorthanded goal at 4:48.

This goal ended up being crucial in the game as Indy followed it up with a power play goal of their own just 30 seconds later to make it 3-1.

Indy made it a one-goal game at 17:03 of the third period and continued to show heavy pressure to save their season. However, the Walleye defense played lights-out and Sam Craggs sealed the deal with an empty net goal with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Walleye got the hard-fought and gritty win with a 4-2 final score against a desperate Fuel team and advanced to the Central Division finals.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - S. Craggs (1G, 1A)

2. TOL - M. Anderson (1G)

3. TOL - C. Bantle (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will take on the winner of the Fort Wayne Komets and Iowa Heartlanders series. Regardless of opponent, the series will begin at home at the Huntington Center on May 2 and 3. You can buy tickets for Game 1 of Round 2.

