Lions Take a 2-0 Series Lead
April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières took a 2-0 North Division semifinal series lead against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night at Colisée Vidéotron.
The Lions started strongly, with Anthony Beauregard and Alex Beaucage each scoring within the first six minutes of the opening period. And while the Royals tried to get on the scoresheet themselves before the first intermission, Trois-Rivières netminder Luke Cavallin was up to that challenge, stopping all eight shots he faced.
Jakov Novak extended the Lions' lead to 3-0 when he scored at the 13-second mark of the second period. The Royals finally did get that goal they were looking for when Sam Sedley was left unmarked on the right side to put Reading on the board at 1:52. But Nicolas Guay then regained the Lions' three-goal advantage when he scored a power play marker at 4:12.
The only goal in the third period came off the stick of the Lions' Logan Nijhoff, when he scored his first of the series into an empty net at 16:35.
The series now shifts to Reading for Game 3 on Monday night, Game 4 on Wednesday night and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thursday night.
1st star: Alex Beaucage, Lions de Trois-Rivières
2nd star: Jakov Novak, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Isaac Dufort, Lions de Trois-Rivières
