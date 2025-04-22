Fuel Fall 5-3 to Toledo on Monday Night

April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel forward Nathan Burke vs. the Toledo Walleye

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Monday night for Game 3 of the divisional semifinal round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. After going down in the series 0-2 last week in Toledo, Indy looked to bounce back with home ice advantage. After a high scoring second period, the Walleye took the 5-3 win.

1ST PERIOD

At 1:42, Carson Bantle and Lucas Brenton took offsetting roughing penalties to force some early 4-on-4 hockey. At 3:21, Nick Grima joined Brenton in the box after taking a hooking penalty. All of those penalties were killed off successfully.

Next, it was Dylan Moulton who headed to the box for holding at 6:15, but the Walleye killed off that penalty as well.

Indy struck first with a goal from Bryan Lemos at 11:40. This put the Fuel up 1-0 for their first lead of the series. Owen Robinson and Nick Grima claimed both of the assists on that goal.

Fuel captain Chris Cameron was sent to the box at 16:44 for interference and just as the penalty expired, Toledo's Billy Moskal scored to tie the game up, 1-1.

After one period, Toledo was outshooting Indy 8-7.

2ND PERIOD

Toledo took a 2-1 lead after a goal by Brandon Hawkins at 1:09.

At 1:32, Robinson sat for a delay of game penalty that the Fuel quickly killed off.

Cam Hausinger took the game's next penalty at 9:46. It was a tripping call that the Fuel eventually killed off.

Mitchell Lewandowski collected his second point of the night at 13:01 when he scored to put the Walleye up 3-1.

Brendon Michaelian took a holding penalty at 14:02 which put the Fuel on the power play late in the second period. They capitalized quickly with a goal by Kevin Lombardi at 14:49. Colin Bilek and Jarrett Lee had both assists.

About thirty seconds later, Kevin Lynch headed to the penalty box for boarding which resulted in a goal by Hawkins for Toledo, his second of the game.

At 16:22, Lee took a delay of game penalty which put the Fuel on the penalty kill again. Bantle scored at 17:35 as a result, to put Toledo up 5-2.

3RD PERIOD

Goaltender Ryan Ouellette replaced Ben Gaudreau in net beginning in the third frame for the Fuel.

At the 7:00 minute mark, Bantle took a high sticking minor penalty which gave the Fuel a crucial power play chance.

Kevin Lombardi scored again on the power play to make it 5-3. Bilek and Lee claimed the assists on that one as well.

Colin Swoyer took a cross checking penalty at 14:03 to put the Fuel on the power play again, but the Walleye killed it off.

Cameron took a high sticking penalty at 17:01 to give Toledo a late-game power play. While the Fuel did kill it off, they could not score again and ultimately fell 5-3 to the Walleye.

These two teams will meet again tomorrow at Fishers Event Center for the fourth game of the Central division semifinal series of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

